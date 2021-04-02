- By GF Value





The stock of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG, 30-year Financials) appears to be modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $44.72 per share and the market cap of $11 billion, Essential Utilities stock shows every sign of being modestly undervalued. GF Value for Essential Utilities is shown in the chart below.





Essential Utilities Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Undervalued

Because Essential Utilities is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth, which averaged 8.1% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 15.75% annually over the next three to five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Essential Utilities has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.00, which is in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated. The overall financial strength of Essential Utilities is 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Essential Utilities is poor. This is the debt and cash of Essential Utilities over the past years:

Essential Utilities Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Undervalued

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Essential Utilities has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $1.5 billion and earnings of $1.11 a share. Its operating margin is 29.72%, which ranks better than 84% of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Essential Utilities at 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Essential Utilities over the past years:

Essential Utilities Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Undervalued

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Essential Utilities's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 67% of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated. Essential Utilities's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 1%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Essential Utilities's ROIC is 3.87 while its WACC came in at 4.86. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Essential Utilities is shown below:

Essential Utilities Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Undervalued

In summary, the stock of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated. To learn more about Essential Utilities stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

