Essentra (LON:ESNT) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

When it comes to investing, there are some useful financial metrics that can warn us when a business is potentially in trouble. A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. This indicates to us that the business is not only shrinking the size of its net assets, but its returns are falling as well. On that note, looking into Essentra (LON:ESNT), we weren't too upbeat about how things were going.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Essentra is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.044 = UK£46m ÷ (UK£1.3b - UK£223m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Thus, Essentra has an ROCE of 4.4%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Chemicals industry average of 11%.

In the above chart we have measured Essentra's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Essentra.

What Can We Tell From Essentra's ROCE Trend?

In terms of Essentra's historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. About five years ago, returns on capital were 8.1%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Essentra becoming one if things continue as they have.

Our Take On Essentra's ROCE

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last five years have experienced a 40% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

Like most companies, Essentra does come with some risks, and we've found 3 warning signs that you should be aware of.

