ESSER Funds: NC Districts Played It Safe on Teacher Pay & May Avoid Fiscal Cliff

Bella DiMarco
·5 min read

Nationally, school districts and charter schools have poured billions of federal pandemic relief dollars into staffing. Most states don’t detail that spending precisely, but North Carolina does. A FutureEd analysis of how North Carolina is spending its last and largest round of federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief money suggests that localities across the state, especially rural school districts, put larger shares of that money into short-term staffing fixes than into long-term personnel commitments. This decision could potentially ease their fiscal pain when the funds run out.

Of the $3.6 billion the state received in the third and final round of federal relief, about $2.3 billion had been spent or earmarked as of Oct. 31, including $1.2 billion on staffing.

Stressing the Short Term

Notably, given warnings of looming post-ESSER teacher layoffs, the largest share of North Carolina’s staffing investments — and the single largest last-round expenditure of any sort — went to one-time expenditures.

About 55% of North Carolina’s local education agencies spent some of their third-round ESSER dollars on staff bonuses. That translated to $445 million, or 20% of the final federal installment spent so far. Most of these expenditures occurred in fiscal year 2022, likely reflecting pandemic-related challenges in recruiting and retaining staff.

North Carolina’s state-level data do not show whether bonuses were distributed across the board to thank teachers for their efforts during COVID or targeted to hiring and retention in hard-to-fill areas. But an earlier FutureEd analysis of the nation’s 100 largest school districts’ third-round ESSER plans found that nearly half the districts considering bonuses intended to target them toward specific hard-to-fill positions, hard-to-staff schools or effective teachers. FutureEd’s current analysis of ESSER spending in selected North Carolina school districts revealed that several are using bonuses strategically to hire and keep staff in hard-to-fill jobs. Research has found targeted bonuses to be more effective than across-the-board stipends in attracting and retaining teachers.

Statewide, staff bonuses were most likely in rural areas. “A lot of the more rural districts already face competition [for teachers], especially if they’re bordering a county or a district that is urban and can offer a larger [salary] supplement,” said Rachel Wright-Junio, director of North Carolina’s office of learning recovery and acceleration. “So, I would understand why they would take advantage of awarding bonuses to try to attract and retain teachers.”

Though our analysis suggests that bonuses may have been a wise use of one-time funds, especially when targeted to fill hard-to-staff positions, interviews with North Carolina district leaders suggest that they have also forced some districts to compete for teachers, as some were able to offer higher bonuses than others. Wright-Junio expressed concern that rural districts may see worse teacher and bus driver shortages when the bonus funds run out.

Spending May Not Equal New Hires

North Carolina districts and charter schools have spent nearly $369.3 million of their final round of ESSER funding on staff salaries, with about one-third of the money going to classroom teachers. An additional $50.2 million went for recurring extra payments to attract and retain highly effective educators. These salary supplements are typically set at the local level and paid for with local funds. Though bonuses represent North Carolina’s largest ESSER expenditure, teacher salaries emerged among the top spending priorities in two-thirds of local education agencies.

We found that the number of North Carolina teachers supported by federal funds rose by 23% between 2018-19 and 2022-23 — an increase of 1,300. But the total number of teachers statewide has declined slightly, by 720, from pre-pandemic levels. This suggests that at least some ESSER money has funded existing educators, not new personnel.

While some districts might be paying existing staff with ESSER dollars to free up other funds, our analysis indicates the statewide student-teacher ratio has declined, from 15.1 in 2018-19 to 14.7 in 2022-23. Pandemic funds may have made it possible for school districts to keep teachers they might otherwise have had to let go due to student enrollment declines.

With More Teachers & Fewer Students, Districts Are Set up for Financial Trouble

This doesn’t necessarily mean all these positions will automatically disappear when the ESSER money runs out. “You don’t know the counterfactual, which might be that the district would have hired for that new position anyway and used other spending for it,” said Dan Goldhaber, director of the Center for Analysis of Longitudinal Data in Education Research at the American Institutes for Research and a FutureEd research adviser. “I think it probably indicates that some of those teachers are, in fact, going to go when ESSER disappears. But you don’t know that for sure.”

Looking Forward

The North Carolina Department of Education has developed several tools to help local education agencies assess which of their investments are most important to sustain. For example, it created a framework for sustainability, called an investment grid, to help districts use performance data to gauge the value of their investments. State education officials are also helping school districts and charters find additional funding for summer learning, tutoring and other priorities. They developed a strategy for districts to align their ESSER investments with existing federal funding programs so they can potentially transition to other federal funding.

Ultimately, North Carolina’s local education agencies are going to face staffing choices as the deadline for spending the state’s remaining $1.2 billion in federal COVID school aid approaches. Their education leaders have spent the largest share of their last round of ESSER monies on bonuses and other short-term investments may make the task a little easier.

Recommended Stories

  • Twilio lays off another 5% of employees following activist pressure

    Just a few hours after Spotify announced a large round of layoffs, Twilio is also announcing hundreds of job cuts. Just a few months later, in February of this year, Twilio laid off another 17% of its workforce. Twilio’s workforce is shrinking at a rapid pace.

  • Spotify to lay off 17% of workers in bid to 'rightsize' costs

    Spotify plans to lay off 17%, or about 1,500, of its employees — its third round of layoffs this year.

  • AP Top 25 poll: South Carolina earns 2 big wins and how Yahoo Sports voted in women's hoops

    For the first time in nearly two decades, Connecticut, Stanford and Tennessee all lost on the same day. The last time that happened was Dec. 29, 2004, according to ESPN.

  • TikTok says these matte black shower shelves will transform your bathroom — and I believe it

    You deserve more than your dreary bathroom that your landlord refuses to upgrade.

  • Wall Street is cutting Q4 earnings forecasts. But that won't hurt stocks.

    Wall Street is cutting earnings forecasts more aggressively than usual in the current quarter, but analysts' outlooks for 2024 aren't nearly as negative.

  • Tesla's cheapest vehicle is losing half its tax credit next year

    Tesla's lowest-priced vehicle, the rear-wheel drive Model 3, won't be eligible for the full $7,500 federal tax credit as of next year. Tesla started warning buyers (and window shoppers) on Monday that the Inflation Reduction Act credit for its cheapest Model 3, as well as the long range variant, will drop to $3,750 for deliveries on or after January 1. The change means that Tesla believes its battery materials in the electric vehicle won't meet the IRA's 2024 sourcing rules.

  • Threads downloads return to growth as X adds Walmart to its advertiser exodus

    Recent efforts by Meta to grow Threads' install base have been working. According to a new analysis of app store trends, Instagram Threads is now outpacing X, formerly Twitter, at least in terms of new downloads. App intelligence firm Apptopia indicates that, although Threads' daily downloads had been declining since September, things have shifted in the opposite direction over the past week or so.

  • The extended Stanley Cyber Monday Sale ends today — deals on tumblers, bottles and other best sellers start as low as $20

    Stanley, one of the most viral brands of the year, is still hosting its Cyber Monday sale. Get its best-selling insulated mugs, bottles and more for super cheap!

  • 'Game changer': This clever gadget makes wrapping gifts so much easier at under $10 a pop

    The ‘genius’ Shark Tank-approved tool glides through wrapping paper to give you a smooth, straight line every time.

  • NBA in-season tournament: What you need to know about the quarterfinal matchups

    We have kind of a cosmic gumbo: the NBA’s two most decorated bluebloods alongside three franchises that have never won a title; four top-10 offenses and three top-10 defenses; five members of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team and eight members of the 2022-23 All-NBA team; and a Zion in a pear tree.

  • ArmorCode raises $40M to consolidate security data in one place

    ArmorCode, a cybersecurity platform that gathers vulnerability data from connected apps and software infrastructure, consolidating the data into a single location and standardizing it for analysis, has raised $40 million in a Series B round led by HighlandX with participation from NGP Capital, Ballistic Ventures, Sierra Ventures and Cervin. Bringing ArmorCode's total raised to $65 million, the proceeds will be put toward bolstering the startup's go-to-market efforts and expanding its product and engineering teams, co-founder and CEO Nikhil Gupta told TechCrunch in an email interview. "I co-founded ArmorCode to address a critical security challenge: pervasive risks as a result of software being released more often and in more places than ever before without addressing the security vulnerabilities," Gupta said.

  • Ohio State QB Kyle McCord puts name in transfer portal

    McCord threw for over 3,000 yards in his first season as Ohio State's starter.

  • Doubtnut, once offered a $150M deal by Byju's, sells for $10M

    Allen Career Institute has acquired Doubtnut in a deal that values the young edtech at $10 million, according to a person familiar with the matter, a stunning reversal of fortune for the once fast-growing learning app. The two firms confirmed the deal on Monday, but declined to share financial terms of the acquisition. Seven-year-old Doubtnut, whose learning app helps students solve math and science problems by taking photos of them, raised more than $52 million prior to the acquisition and counted Peak XV Partners and James Murdoch's Lupa Systems among its backers.

  • 49ers are top dog, Packers are scary, first overall pick race | Sunday Night Blitz

    Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab react to every game from the Week 13 NFL Sunday slate as they attempt to get ahead of the biggest storylines of the week and give their instant analysis to every game. Fitz and Frank start off by highlighting a wild Sunday night game, where Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers made a statement that they are to be taken seriously in a tight NFC Wild Card race. The San Francisco 49ers left no doubt that they should be atop everyone's power rankings this week and the race for the first overall pick is heating up with the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots both refusing to win games. Later, Fitz and Frank react to each and every game from the weekend, highlighting the Los Angeles Rams on a win streak and staying in the playoff hunt, C.J. Stroud and the rest of the AFC South continuing to outperform expectations, Tyreek Hill for MVP (again) and much more. The dynamic duo finish off the episode by looking ahead to the Monday night game, as the Jacksonville Jaguars will attempt to keep rolling against a Joe Burrow-less Cincinnati Bengals.

  • Week 13 recap: Jordan Love gets his signature moment + Niners dominate Eagles

    Week 13 offered some signature performances, provided clarity for some teams and confusion for others. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski go game-by-game to provide their instant fantasy analysis and reaction to all the Sunday action in Week 13.

  • India's MoveinSync eyes $50–60M in fresh funding

    MoveinSync, an Indian startup offering mobility solutions to blue-chip companies for workplace commute, is engaging with investors to raise a growth round, according to people familiar with the deliberations. The 14-year-old startup is engaging with investors to raise about $50–$60 million, part of which is to offer partial exit to some early backers, the people said, requesting anonymity as the matter is private. Bessemer Venture Partners is one of the investors that is engaging with MoveinSync, two people said.

  • Buccaneers WR Mike Evans makes NFL history with 10th straight 1,000-yard season

    Mike Evans is now the first receiver in NFL history to have at least 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first 10 seasons in the league.

  • Conference championship overreaction: Florida State left out of CFP, Texas & Alabama get in

    Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to the final College Football Playoff rankings for the 2023 season.

  • Gravel gets funding from NEA to support Indonesia’s booming construction industry

    Indonesia’s construction industry is growing quickly, driven by residential and industrial building, alongside infrastructure development plans by the government. The founders of Gravel want to change that by making it easier to find workers and other construction professionals. Investors include New Enterprise Associate (NEA), Marvell Technology Group co-founder Weili Tai, Cadence Design System executive chairman Lip-Bu Tan, SMDV, East Ventures and other strategic investors.

  • Jalen Hurts returns to Eagles-49ers after being evaluated for concussion in locker room

    The Eagles' star quarterback's injury situation adds to an already rough afternoon for Philadelphia.