Essex Boys murders film will put conspiracies to bed, says detective

Craig Rolfe, Tony Tucker and Pat Tate were all shot dead in the Range Rover in Rettendon

A detective who investigated the notorious murders of three Essex drug dealers says he hopes a new documentary will put "conspiracy theories to bed".

Michael Steele and Jack Whomes were jailed for life for shooting the men dead in a Range Rover in Rettendon near Chelmsford in December 1995.

Murder of the Essex Boys: Blood and Betrayal was released on Monday.

Paul Maleary was a junior Essex Police detective on the case at the time.

'Solid conviction'

"It has just captivated people and even now," he told BBC Essex.

"I personally think this documentary has been the final piece in the middle of that jigsaw and hopefully will put the conspiracy theories to bed."

Mr Maleary - who features in the documentary - said he hoped the film would give "people the opportunity to get a greater understanding of what has actually happened".

He added: "These three people were murdered by Steele and Whomes.

"In my mind there is no doubt of that and those people who spend their life trying to criticise Essex Police should hang their heads in shame, because they are trying to undermine a solid conviction."

He added: "There was no miscarriage of justice."

The documentary producer Trevor Dane said: "The brutality of the murder stuck in people's minds."

Over the years the case prompted several books, TV series and films, examining its links with other high profile murders and its connection to the 1990s rave scene.

Craig Rolfe, Tony Tucker and Pat Tate's bodies were found in the Range Rover.

Jack Whomes was released on parole in 2021

Whomes, of Brockford, Suffolk, had his sentence reduced in 2018 following "exemplary" behaviour, and was released from prison in 2021.

Steele, previously from Great Bentley near Colchester, and who is now aged in his 80s, is waiting to find out whether a parole board will release him from prison. He has always protested his innocence.

David McKelvey, a former Metropolitan Police detective who was involved in follow-up investigations in the case, has said there is "significant doubt" over the pair's convictions.

Mr McKelvey featured in a separate Sky Documentaries series released in April.

Viewers will be able to watch the documentary on Amazon Prime.

