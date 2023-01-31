Essex County Council trials booking system at recycling centres

·1 min read
Person at a recycling centre
The authority said cars would have a 15 minute, pre-booked time slot

A county council will trial a booking system for its recycling centres in a bid to help reduce waiting times and congestion.

Essex County Council will implement the change from 13 March.

Slots will be available to book online from 27 February, with no fee to pay.

Councillor Malcolm Buckley, cabinet member for waste reduction and recycling, said the system had been "well received by residents" during a trial in Rayleigh Recycling Centre.

The council said the Rayleigh trial had been "effective in smoothing the pattern of demand across operating hours and reducing queues and congestion".

Booking slots will be made available up to two weeks in advance, but blue badge holders or those visiting on foot would not need to book.

The council said cars could be booked in 15 minute time slots.

Mr Buckley said: "We will monitor the trial to measure its success and can make amendments as necessary."

