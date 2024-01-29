Essex County lottery player wins $50K playing Powerball

An Essex County lottery player won $50,000 last week playing Powerball, the New Jersey Lottery announced on Monday.

The winning ticket was sold at Brookdale ShopRite on Broad Street in Bloomfield for the Monday, Jan. 22 drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball to win the prize.

The Powerball winning numbers for Monday, Jan. 22, 2024 were: 24 - 25 - 43 - 52 - 63 and Powerball 21. The Powerplay was 2x.

The jackpot for Monday night's drawing is $174 million with a cash option of $83.9 million.

The jackpot was last won on Jan. 1 when a lottery player in Michigan won the $842.4 million jackpot.

How do I play Powerball?

The cost is $2 per ticket, but you can add the Power Play for $1, which will increase the amount of your potential prize up to five times the original prize (except for the jackpot and Match 5). There is also a 10x Power Play possibility when the jackpot is less than $150 million.

Each player selects five numbers from 1 to 69 for the white balls and one number from 1 to 26 for the red Powerball. However, you can also have the lottery machine generate a quick pick ticket with random numbers for you.

Prizes vary from $4 for the matching the Powerball to $1 million for matching all five white balls (except in California) to the jackpot for matching all six balls. You can check all the prize payouts on the Powerball website here.

