Essex County man charged in Belleville stabbing found in Trenton homeless shelter

The search for a man authorities say is responsible for a stabbing in Belleville last month ended after the suspect was found in a homeless shelter in Trenton, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office announced.

Termaine Pines, 48, of Newark, was arrested without incident Sunday and is charged with attempted murder, burglary, aggravated assault and weapons offenses, related to a home invasion and bloody attack on Nov. 20 in a Van Rensselaer Street home.

The victim, a 54-year-old woman who lived in the building with her mother, arrived at the house and allegedly found Pines inside. He attacked her, leaving her bloodied and calling for help as he fled, prosecutors have said.

When police arrived on scene, they found the woman's 84-year-old mother unresponsive inside the home and was pronounced dead, while the younger woman was rushed to the hospital and survived the assault.

However, prosecutors are still awaiting a cause of death to be determined. In the meantime, Pines' charges stem only from the attack on the daughter and the home invasion.

Pines remains in custody pending his first appearance in court.

