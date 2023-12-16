Essex County Prosecutor's Office investigating shooting death in Belleville

The homicide unit of the Essex County Prosecutor's Office is investigating a shooting death that occurred in a residential neighborhood in Belleville in Essex County.

The victim was pronounced dead at 3:17 p.m. Saturday at Belleville's Clara Maass Medical Center, according to Robert Florida, a spokesperson for the Essex County Prosecutor's office. He did not identify the victim.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Belleville shooting left one person dead; law enforcement investigating