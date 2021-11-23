Essex DA's Office: No arrests yet in fatal hit-and-run

Nov. 22—SALIBSURY — No arrests have been made or charges filed related to Friday night's fatal hit-and-run crash that killed an Amesbury woman as she rode her bicycle along Folly Mill Road, according to Essex County District Attorney's Office spokesperson Carrie Kimball.

"It is under investigation," Kimball said Monday afternoon.

After striking and killing Rebecca Bartczak, 39, the driver of a pick-up truck with a camper attached to the truck bed, fled the scene.

The truck was stopped by Hampton Falls, New Hampshire, police about a half hour later in the neighboring town of Kensington, according to Salisbury police Chief Thomas Fowler.

The truck was seized as evidence, Salisbury police Lt. Richard Dellaria said.

Fowler added that despite police not making an arrest, "there was no danger to the public."

Fowler said his officers responded to a 911 call at 11:16 p.m. Friday about a fatal crash involving a vehicle. When police arrived they determined a woman had been riding a bicycle and was struck by a passing pick-up. The crash dislodged the camper, which was found at the scene.

Dellaria described the road where Bartczak was killed as "open, flat and well lit."

The case remains under investigation by the Salisbury Police Department, Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, New Hampshire State Police and the Essex County District Attorney's Office.

Anyone who may have information or witnessed the crash is asked to contact Salisbury Police Sgt. Keith Forget, 978-465-3121.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

