Essex dog attack: Man arrested after woman dies in Jaywick

A woman has died after being attacked by two dogs in Essex.

She was found seriously injured in the village of Jaywick, near Clacton-on-Sea, at about 16:00 GMT on Saturday.

Police said the woman died at the scene in Hillman Avenue and a 39-year-old from Jaywick was arrested on suspicion of dangerous dog offences.

Two dogs have been destroyed but Essex Police said they were waiting for confirmation from experts as to their breed.

They urged people not to speculate.

People gathered on Saturday evening as several police cars, an ambulance and a helicopter were seen in the area.

The force said specialist officers ensured the scene was safe and there was no risk to the wider public but there would be a "significant police presence" on Sunday.

Ch Supt Glen Pavelin said: "This incident will be a huge shock to the community and I understand their concerns.

"We'll have officers in the area throughout today so please come and speak to them if you have any information or are worried."

He added: "My thoughts, and those of our officers and staff, are with the family of the woman who died yesterday.

"Experienced detectives are leading the investigation to identify exactly what has happened."

He appealed for anyone with information to get in touch or speak to officers at the scene.

