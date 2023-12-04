Essex heads to state championship after 16-8 win over Altavista
From the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Dec. 16 to the College Football Playoff national championship game on Jan. 8, there will be 42 postseason games.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to the final College Football Playoff rankings for the 2023 season.
Mike Evans is now the first receiver in NFL history to have at least 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first 10 seasons in the league.
The Eagles head of security took one for the team.
After a win in Week 12, Jordan Love is looking to take down an even bigger opponent in Week 13.
The Jets benched Tim Boyle midway through their fifth-straight loss on Sunday afternoon.
Hill's case as the first MVP receiver is becoming increasingly harder to ignore.
The Texans keep winning, and their head coach is looking very good.
According to ESPN, nearly 50% more people watched Washington's win over Oregon.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Drinkwitz could hardly contain himself as he sent the ESPN studio crew into uncontrolled laughter.
Trey McBride wouldn't be denied his touchdown for long, though.
The Niners are eager to get another chance to beat the Eagles after losing in last season's NFC title game.
Ultimately, the committee cited the criteria that allows it to factor in injuries when deciding the playoff field.
Florida State is the first undefeated Power Five team to miss out on the four-team playoff.
The Seminoles ended up the fifth wheel, on the outside looking in. But the reason they were jilted goes far beyond the 13 people on the selection committee.
