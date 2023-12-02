Essex-Hudson Greenway breaks ground soon. Here's when Phase 1 is scheduled to open

The first stage of a multi-million-dollar project to transform an abandoned railroad line into a state park that runs through Essex and Hudson counties will break ground in early 2024.

Commissioner of Environmental Protection Shawn M. LaTourette announced this week that the first phase of the Essex-Hudson Greenway will focus on a nearly 2-mile span of the former railroad line that runs from Newark and Kearny.

The Department of Environmental Protection anticipates opening this first phase of the project to the public in late 2025, according to a news release from Gov. Phil Murphy’s office.

Renderings of the Essex-Hudson Greenway were on display at a 2021 press conference in which Gov. Phil Murphy committed to state funding, making the 11-mile rail-trail/linear park between Montclair and Jersey City a reality.

“Connecting communities in one of the most densely populated regions in the nation, the Greenway will serve as nothing short of a game-changer for cities across Essex and Hudson counties,” said Murphy in the release. “Upon completion, this monumental project will increase recreation, transportation and economic development opportunities for hundreds of thousands of New Jersey residents and visitors."

The state purchased the former railroad line property in 2022 and allocated $20 million to jump-start the project. When complete, the Essex-Hudson Greenway will become a 9-mile, 135-acre linear park that runs through Jersey City, Secaucus, Kearny, Newark, Belleville, Bloomfield, Glen Ridge and Montclair.

The Newark-Kearny segment of the Greenway will have three different areas: the western section will span from Branch Brook Park to Broadway in Newark; the central section, in Kearny, will begin at Passaic Avenue and go through Forest Street; and the eastern section, also in Kearny, will start at Forest Street and run east to the Meadowlands’ edge, according to the release.

Essex County officials at the 2021 press conference in which Gov. Phil Murphy committed to funding the Essex-Hudson Greenway.

The next steps of the project will include preliminary design work, securing necessary state permits, and continuing to gather public feedback.

The DEP believes the Newark-Kearny section of the proposed park “has the potential for both scenic overlooks and community hubs,” including an overlook that features the Meadowlands and the New York City skyline. In Newark, the agency imagines an “active urban community hub for recreation and games, a vibrant playground, and amenities to support playing all day.”

“Connectivity has historically been at the center of Newark’s success as a transportation hub and as a thriving city,” said Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka in the release. “The Greenway is about connections. It will ultimately tie together eight Hudson and Essex County communities formerly connected by rail, and about to be connected once more through recreation, relaxation and natural beauty.”

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Essex-Hudson Greenway runs 2-mile span from Newark to Kearny