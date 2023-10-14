Essex investigators probe death of man found with severe burns on a Millburn sidewalk

The Essex County Prosecutors Office is investigating the death of an elderly man whose body was found Friday night with severe burns on a Millburn sidewalk.

Police responded to the scene at 9:04 p.m. and found Shigeru Takeuchi, 82, of Union unresponsive on a sidewalk on the 100 block of East Willow Street, according to a statement from the prosecutor's office and Millburn police.

Takeuchi was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement confirmed. Additional sources stated his body was severely burned.

The fatality is under "active and ongoing" investigation by the Essex County Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force. No arrests have been made, authorities stated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 877-TIPS-4EC or 877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

