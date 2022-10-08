Essex man arrested for operating under influence after two collisions on I-691

An Essex man was arrested after police said he’d allegedly been involved in two collisions with his car on I-691 in the Meriden area on Thursday.

Nicholas Klomp, 22, was charged with operating under the influence, evading responsibility and failure to drive a reasonable distance apart, resulting in an accident.

Police sent out a “be-on-the-lookout” call for a gray 2000 Saturn sedan after the incidents.

Troopers working in a nearby highway construction zone responded and found a Saturn sedan matching the description of the vehicle on I-691 eastbound, at the Exit 12 off-ramp. Klomp was taken into custody after failing a field sobriety test.

He was later released on $1,500 bond, and is scheduled for arraignment at Meriden Superior Court.