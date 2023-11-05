Essex: Man charged with attempted murder of police officer

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a police officer was attacked while responding to reports of a disturbance.

Essex Police went to First Avenue, Canvey Island, at 04:00 GMT on Saturday after calls from residents.

The officer was then attacked and sustained injuries to his neck. He has since been discharged from hospital.

David Coe, 45, of First Avenue, is in custody and is due before Southend magistrates on Monday, police said.

