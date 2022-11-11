Essex: National Trust moves water voles on Northey Island

A colony of 13 water voles has been moved on their island due to climate change threats.

Their freshwater pond on the National Trust's Northey Island in Essex has been subject to rising water levels.

This has made the pond on "unsustainable", the charity said, and it hoped the colony's new home would help the rodents' survival.

The transfer to a new pond is part of a conservation project on the island, which is in the Blackwater Estuary.

Daniel Leggett, senior project manager for the National Trust, said they worked with licensed professionals to find and transport the protected species to their "new ideal pond".

The animals were caught in special traps with bedding and food, and they were given a basic health check before being move to the new pond.

Mr Leggett said: "There's lots of grass and marginal vegetation for them to move from their burrows into the water and they even have their own island.

"The freshwater pond will also be a great habitat for lots of other wildlife including birds such as reed bunting, linnet, shelduck and redshank, which are also protected species."

