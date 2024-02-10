Essex Police officers find cannabis factory at Pitsea unit

Police found more than 350 cannabis plants at various stages of growth

More than 350 cannabis plants have been found inside an industrial unit during a raid by police.

Essex Police officers forced entry to the property in Nobel Square, Pitsea, at 08:30 GMT.

The cannabis plants had been at various stages of growth and were found with hydroponic equipment and lights, the force said.

"No-one was present at the location and no arrests have been made yet," a police spokesperson said.

Police officers forced their way into the industrial unit

All cannabis plants would be destroyed while the investigation continued, they added.

Basildon District Commander Dan McHugh said tackling drugs and their cultivation was a priority for his teams.

"We know it's a concern, but today we've stopped over 350 cannabis plants from eventually hitting our streets, causing issues for our residents and businesses," he said.

"It's thanks to the public and the information that they give us, that we can proactively tackle drug issues."

