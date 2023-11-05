Essex Police warning over surge in Ford Fiesta thefts

A surge in thefts of Fiesta car parts in Essex could be due to Ford's decision to discontinue production, police have said.

Officers issued a warning after more than 100 of the cars were stolen in October around the county.

Most of the cars stolen were in Thurrock, Basildon, Rochford and Southend.

Geoff Sandford said thieves took stole a car from his home in Rayleigh at about 01:00 GMT on 26 October.

"We woke up at 07:00 and the car had gone," he said. "We looked at our CCTV cameras, they turned up at around three minutes past 01:00 GMT, just strolled up to the car and all lights came on from our CCTV cameras and security lights, they wandered around the car, unlocked it and strolled off."

The last Ford Fiesta rolled off the production line in July, bringing to an end almost 50 years of history which made it the UK's best-selling car

The thieves then appeared to drive around the block before driving off in the stolen car with another car following them down the road.

He added: "It was as simple as that."

Mr Sandford said the theft had caused a "lot of trouble" for he and his wife.

"It's caused all sorts of problems now, because we haven't got that car to take us out," he said. "It's not taking the car, it's just very stressful.

"All our shopping bags have gone and little personal items in the car."

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: "This particular Ford model is being targeted by thieves across the county.

"We are urging Fiesta owners to ensure they have adequate security on their vehicles.

"The thieves are believed to be stripping the cars suggesting they expect there could be a shortage of spares."

Dale Browning, from the Fiesta Centre, an independent dealer in Colchester, told BBC Essex the car remained very popular and that could be a reason behind the thefts.

He said: "I think it's just Fiesta is very fashionable at the moment and will sell very easily on second hand market. "

First manufactured in 1976 it became an instant hit with those wanting smaller, more efficient cars.

More than 22 million have been produced globally.

