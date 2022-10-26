Essex serial killer, already serving life sentence, pleads not guilty to fourth killing

Convicted Essex County serial killer Khalil Wheeler-Weaver pleaded not guilty Wednesday to the murder charge filed against him in the death of a 15-year-old girl.

He is accused of killing Mawa Doumbia, who went last seen after leaving her Newark home on Oct. 7, 2016 and was reported missing but never found.

In May 2019, her decomposing body was found in an old carriage house on Main Street in Orange but remained unidentified until November 2021. She was strangled to death.

His attorney, Deirdre McMahon and Essex County Prosecutor Adam Wells declined to provide comment following Wheeler-Weaver's not guilty plea.

The next hearing is scheduled for January.

Wheeler-Weaver was sentenced to 160 years in prison just a month before Doumbia was identified for murdering three women over an 88-day period in 2016. He attempted to kill a fourth.

In March, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said they found "extensive digital evidence" that Wheeler-Weaver met Doumbia online the day she went missing and solicited her to meet him for sex.

Digital evidence played a large part in Wheeler-Weaver's conviction. Police began investigating Wheeler-Weaver following the disappearance of Sarah Butler, a 20-year-old college student who met the serial killer through the social media site, Tagged.

Before their meetup, she texted him the fateful message "You're not a serial killer, right?" Her body was later found in Eagle Rock Reservation in West Orange, hidden behind a pile of sticks and leaves.

Wheeler-Weaver would arrange sexual encounters with the women and attack them before wrapping their faces with tape and strangling them with articles of clothing. He often targeted prostitutes or women interested in the sex trade because he thought the victims wouldn't be noticed missing, prosecutors said.

Robin West, 19, of Philadelphia and Joann Brown, 33, of Newark were also killed by Wheeler-Weaver.

West disappeared in August 2016 and was found a month later in an abandoned building in Orange that had been set ablaze. Brown was found strangled in December 2016 at a vacant home in Orange not far from where Wheeler-Weaver lived.

His fourth victim, Tiffany Taylor, escaped. She woke up in the back seat of a car handcuffed, with duct tape covering her head and covering her nose and mouth, and was being raped. She managed to escape after she convinced him to go back to the Ritz Motel in Elizabeth to retrieve her phone.

The stories of Wheeler-Weaver's victims and their families were explored in a special report from NorthJersey.com and the USA TODAY Network after the trial ended in December 2019.

In March, acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said he couldn't rule out that there were other victims of Wheeler-Weaver. Authorities were looking into open cases with similar patterns.

