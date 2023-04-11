Essex teenager Libby Lawrence shares her love of lambing

A 17-year-old girl has spoken about her love of delivering lambs in a bid to inspire more youngsters to take up farming.

Libby Lawrence has been helping a local farmer near Earls Colne, Essex, during the lambing season for the past three years.

She is currently on a gap year ahead of enrolling on a veterinary nurse course.

"I couldn't be sat all day in front of a desk or at school - I love it, it's the best thing ever," she said.

"I like just being with animals - I'm not a huge people person and I'd quite happily spend all day by myself either with my horses or sheep. I love being up here - it's calm.

"I've surrounded myself with a good group of mates - I go to Young Farmers, so everyone's got the same interests."

Libby said she got an immense amount of satisfaction from working with the 500-strong flock, and while the job was not for the "faint-hearted", she would recommend it.

She said although it could be physically demanding, it was fulfilling to deliver healthy lambs and assist them with feeding from their mother straight away.

"You see them all out in the field - that's the nicest feeling. When you're all done, they're out in the field and they're all growing," she said.

Her mother Hannah Lawrence, 48, who works in marketing, said while her daughter's love of farming had been unexpected, she was impressed by how she had taken on such a responsible role.

"She's very dedicated - she's loved to learn... up at the farm and I think it's really important to get youngsters in farming," said Ms Lawrence.

"It's a business that needs a boost from kids coming through to take over and not just leaving [it to] the older generation.

"She's working hard, 12-hour days - she doesn't always do the night-time shifts but she's in all day, every day - keeping an eye on her flock and making sure everyone is safe."

Ms Lawrence added Libby had been fortunate to live in an area surrounded by farms and had easily found work.

Libby's boss, farmer Robert Prestney, 73, said his protege's reliability and enthusiasm made her a perfect fit on the farm.

"I am proud - it's nice to see youngsters doing well and enjoying what they're doing because farming's mainly old people really, like me.

"You do need younger ones coming in, with new ideas, and she has."

For now, Libby's experience on the farm has cemented both her love of animals and her future ambitions.

"I would love to have my own sheep, cows and pigs - a bit of a smallholding," she said.

