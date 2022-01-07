Essex Updated Covid-19 Test Kits Distribution

ESSEX, CT — From the town of Essex:

"COVID-19 Test Kit Distribution to Essex Residents

Essex received COVID-19 test kits on Jan 1, 2022. 500 kits were distributed to Essex residents on Jan. 3, 2022 at a drive-thru event at the Essex Firehouse. Between January 4th and 6th, both the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management Director/Health Director delivered COVID-19 test kits to the following locations for use by their staff and/or their symptomatic vulnerable residential population: Essex Elementary School, licensed daycares & preschools, Essex Fire Dept, Essex Ambulance Association, Essex Police Dept, Essex Housing Authority, two adult congregate residential care homes and Essex Town Hall. These businesses and organizations provide critical services to our entire community and address the immediate needs of our most vulnerable residents.

IF OR WHEN ADDITIONAL TEST KITS BECOME AVAILABLE, THE TOWN WILL NOTIFY RESIDENTS AS SOON AS POSSIBLE."

This article originally appeared on the Essex-Chester-Deep River Patch