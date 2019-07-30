EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (EPA:EL): Poised For Long Term Success?

Looking at EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme's (EPA:EL) earnings update in December 2018, analyst consensus outlook appear vastly optimistic, with profits predicted to ramp up by an impressive 71% next year, against the historical 5-year average growth rate of 4.1%. Presently, with latest-twelve-month earnings at €1.1b, we should see this growing to €1.9b by 2020. Below is a brief commentary on the longer term outlook the market has for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme. For those keen to understand more about other aspects of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

Can we expect EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme to keep growing?

The longer term view from the 14 analysts covering EL is one of positive sentiment. Generally, broker analysts tend to make predictions for up to three years given the lack of visibility beyond this point. I've plotted out each year's earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to calculate an annual growth rate from the slope in order to understand the overall trajectory of EL's earnings growth over these next few years.

This results in an annual growth rate of 11% based on the most recent earnings level of €1.1b to the final forecast of €2.1b by 2022. EPS reaches €4.77 in the final year of forecast compared to the current €4.17 EPS today. Margins are currently sitting at 10%, which is expected to expand to 11% by 2022.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme, I've compiled three essential factors you should further research:

