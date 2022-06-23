Essity's Journey to Net Zero: Zero Production Waste

·3 min read

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Essity

Zero production waste

Essity works actively to turn production waste into a valuable resource with the target to reach zero production waste by 2030.

Our production process generates waste in the form of ash, sludge, organic waste and plastic, particularly when recycled fiber is used as input goods. Our production sites work to reduce and find alternative solutions for waste. By reducing the amount waste sent to landfill and instead recycling waste or extracting energy from it, we reduce greenhouse gas emissions. In 2021, 64% of our production waste was recovered.

Converting waste into valuable resources

At Essity, we are working with specialists to convert the sludge and plastic rejects from our process into circular solutions such as fiber, energy, animal bedding and plastic packaging. Looking toward 2050, we will develop efficient ways to roll out these technologies on a larger scale.

Our calls for action to policymakers

We need policymakers to support the green transition by:

  • Supporting innovative tools that solve effective recovery of production waste.

  • Promoting well-functioning markets for secondary raw materials.

Less waste after use

Emissions from the disposal of products account for around one fourth of our total greenhouse gas footprint. We take action to reduce waste after use through our packaging commitments and by innovating recycling processes to create new life after use.

The greenhouse gas footprint from the waste after use is primarily driven by emissions from the incineration of plastic after use and products being sent to landfill. In addition to designing reusable products or products made from renewable and recycled materials, Essity focuses on improving recyclability and investing in circularity after use.

Improving recyclability

We have committed to making 100% of our packaging technically recyclable by 2025. This means that we are improving packaging design to reduce the use of materials and facilitating recycling using existing infrastructures. In 2021, 81% of our total packaging and 73% of our plastic packaging were recyclable.

Investing in circularity after use

To reduce waste and create new uses for materials included in our products and packaging, we develop innovative solutions to reduce consumption as well as new business models for recycling. For example, to reduce waste, we offer compostable tissue products and the Tork PaperCircle recycling service has been expanded to ten markets. To address plastic recycling, Essity joined the HolyGrail 2.0 initiative in 2021, which uses a digital watermark to improve sorting and increase the recycling rate of plastic packaging in the EU.

Working together for systematic change

As part of our contribution to the transition to a circular society, Essity has been a member of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation since 2018. We are a signatory of the EMF New Plastic Economy, the purpose of which is to ensure that plastics never become waste.

Our commitment includes the following:

  • Take action to eliminate unnecessary plastic packaging.

  • Review reuse models where relevant.

  • Make 100% of plastic packaging recyclable by 2025.

  • Use 25% recycled plastics by 2025.

Our calls for action to policymakers.

We need policymakers to support the green transition by:

  • Promoting well-functioning collection and waste systems to contribute to increased recycling, composting or incineration.

  • Introducing harmonized labelling to help consumers dispose of products properly.

  • Facilitating collection of separate waste streams to promote circular services such as Tork PaperCircle.

Learn more about Essity's Journey to Net Zero here

Download Essity's Journey to Net Zero report here

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Essity on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/essitys-journey-to-net-zero-zero-production-waste-585798367

Recommended Stories

  • Lake Mead comes close to 'dead pool' status, posing serious risks across the Southwest

    Lake Mead's water levels this week dropped to historic lows, bringing the nation's largest reservoir less than 150 feet away from "dead pool" — when the

  • 215-pound invasive Burmese python is heaviest to be found in Florida, biologists say

    The female had 122 eggs developing in her abdomen, biologists say.

  • Caught! Record-breaking 18-foot Burmese python pulled from Collier County wilderness

    Massive 18-foot python matriarch had 122 eggs when biologists caught her in Collier County's Picayune Strand

  • Where a river no longer meets the sea, a pulse of water revives part of Mexico's dry delta

    Water is flowing again in part of Mexico's dry Colorado River Delta, bringing back a flowing river where months ago there was a sandy riverbed.

  • The green anaconda is one of the world’s largest snakes — you can now see it at the Shedd Aquarium

    The Shedd Aquarium’s “Amazon Rising” exhibit offers a glimpse into the many animal and plant species native to the faraway rainforest, including the emerald tree boa, white-faced whistling duck, dwarf caiman and wattled jaçana. And now, the exhibit has welcomed a new slithering creature, one of the world’s largest snakes — a green anaconda. The female snake, who is believed to be around 5 ...

  • As Tule Lake vanishes, so do lives and livelihoods

    The story of Tule Lake is one of loss. Farmers in the area are idling croplands. Workers are moving out. This once wetland for millions of migrating birds is a lonelier area.

  • Where are California's dirtiest beaches? This list might surprise you

    In its annual 'beach report card,' Heal the Bay graded hundreds of beaches in California and ranked the eight dirtiest beaches in the state.

  • Bindi Irwin Honors Her Dad’s Legacy With New Crocodile Hunter Lodge — & Gives a Nod to Daughter Grace Warrior

    Proud doesn’t begin to describe the look on Bindi Irwin’s face as she announces the newest way she is honoring the legacy of her dad, the late Steve Irwin, alongside her brother, Robert Irwin, and her mom, Terri Irwin. In a video posted to Instagram yesterday, the Australia Zoo conservationists announced that the Crocodile Hunter […]

  • Grizzly bear carcass found on Whatcom beach — but where it came from remains ‘a mystery’

    “It’s crazy — I’ve never seen one around here before. I’ve never heard of one being seen around here before,” game warden says.

  • Couple thought they saved a kitten, Tennessee rescuers say. But it was no ordinary cat

    Rescuers noted the feline’s “big head” and “big feet.”

  • Florida team hauls in 18-foot, 215-pound Burmese python

    A team of biologists recently hauled in the heaviest Burmese python ever captured in Florida, officials said. The female python weighed in at 215 pounds (98 kilograms), was nearly 18 feet long (5 meters) and had 122 developing eggs, the Conservancy of Southwest Florida said in a news release. The team used radio transmitters transplanted in male “scout" snakes to study python movements, breeding behaviors and habitat use, said Ian Bartoszek, wildlife biologist and environmental science project manager for the conservancy's program.

  • From 'carp' to 'copi': unpopular fish getting a makeover

    You're in the mood for fish and your server suggests a dish of invasive carp. Illinois and partner organizations kicked off a market-tested campaign Wednesday to rechristen as “copi” four species previously known collectively as Asian carp, hoping the new label will make them more attractive to U.S. consumers. Turning carp into a popular household and restaurant menu item is one way officials hope to rein in a decades-old invasion threatening native fish, mussels and aquatic plants in the Mississippi and other Midwestern rivers, as well as the Great Lakes.

  • Shark attack in Pacific Grove seriously injures swimmer

    The attack occurred at Lovers Point Beach in Pacific Grove. The swimmer suffered major injuries to the stomach and leg, according to a news report.

  • How a Philippines plastic waste crisis spiralled

    STORY: In Gloria Molina's household goods store in the Philippine capital Manila, toothpaste, instant coffee and laundry detergent go by the handful. A regular bottle of shampoo costs around $2.While a palm-sized packet, or sachet, costs about fifty cents - even though its less than a tenth of the size.Many living on meagre wages all across Southeast Asia, and the wider developing world, consider it the better alternative. “These are our products that we usually sell out. As you can see, there's a variety of packaging, we have biscuits, coffee, candies, and bread."“Sachets are a lot easier to sell compared to other packaging like bottles because that's what we poor people can afford."A study by environmental group The Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives said a staggering 163 million sachets are used every day in the Philippines.But the pouches, made of layers of plastic and aluminum foil, aren't recyclable or biodegradable.Many are swept out to sea by garbage-strewn rivers flowing through overcrowded cities like Manila.Of all the countries releasing plastic waste into the ocean, a report from the University of Oxford ranked the Philippines at number one. Some living in the country, like Andrea Gonzaga, have begun to move away from sachets altogether. "I do understand the convenience of using single-use everything because it’s already measured and all that, but at the end of the day, it really affects the environment, and like I said it’s more cost-efficient to just purchase bigger bottles.”Legislation to ban single-use plastic items has been introduced in Congress.But that has languished despite repeated calls by environmental groups to pass it. Alternative legislation requiring consumer brands to contribute to the cost of collecting and disposing of plastic waste has been ratified and is awaiting signature from the President.Maria Rosario Garcia is one of a group of professors from the University of Santo Tomas who conducted a study on the social and environmental components of plastic pollution in Manila Bay in 2021.“In relation to the government and producers, they should modify sustainable packaging for consumer products one commodity at a time. They cannot simply stop plastic use and then look for an alternative. They can do it one at a time.”Big consumer products companies have acknowledged that plastic waste is harming the environment, and that they’re working on solutions. Still, this waste is only continuing to grow.Critics say laws regulating solid waste are inadequate and poorly enforced, leaving governments and communities struggling to address the sachet pollution crisis.The Philippines Department of Environment and National Resources did not reply to Reuters’ request for comments on how effectively laws have been enforced.

  • Quicksand sucks hiker into chest-deep mud in Utah gorge, park rangers say

    Park officials are now warning all park visitors to be mindful of the quicksand.

  • Owner sought after pit bull puppy found emaciated in a crate near Boston cemetery

    “Right now there are no leads so we’re likely going to need the public’s help in determining whether an owner can be identified.”

  • Could nuclear desalination plants beat water scarcity?

    Engineers are developing mobile, floating nuclear desalination plants to help solve water shortages.

  • Tropics watch: Hurricane Center watching system off coast of Africa, tropical wave in Caribbean

    Environmental conditions could become conducive for gradual development of the system off Africa by early next week as it moves west.

  • Mass. Shelter Searching for Appropriate Home for 4 Coatis Left Inside U-Haul in Cambridge

    The exotic animals, native to South America, were found in a U-Haul with two chinchillas, a rabbit, two rats, three Quaker parrots, and three love birds

  • Boise is second best-run city in US, study says. Another Idaho city beat it for first

    This isn’t the first time these Idaho cities have topped this list.