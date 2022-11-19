Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 15th of December to $0.66. This takes the annual payment to 1.1% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Estée Lauder Companies' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Before making this announcement, Estée Lauder Companies was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 44.3%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 31%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from $0.525 total annually to $2.64. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 18% over that duration. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Estée Lauder Companies has impressed us by growing EPS at 10% per year over the past five years. Estée Lauder Companies definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

Estée Lauder Companies Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Estée Lauder Companies that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

