Estée Lauder Falls After Slashing Outlook on China Weakness

Jeannette Neumann
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Estée Lauder Cos. shares fell after the company reported another lackluster quarter and slashed its outlook for the rest of its fiscal year, citing continued sluggishness in its China business and incipient weakness in the US.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The beauty company said on Wednesday that it expects earnings per share in the current fiscal year of $5.01 to $5.21 versus an earlier target of $7.11 to $7.33. Estée Lauder sees net sales decreasing between 6% to 8% in the current fiscal year versus the year-ago period. That includes an expected decrease in net sales in the current quarter between 17% to 19%.

Estée Lauder said sales in its Americas division dipped 3% in the three months ended Sept. 30. The company attributed the decline in part to retailers in the US starting to tighten inventory as well as inflation and recession concerns curtailing demand.

Executives told analysts during an earnings presentation on Wednesday that they would continue to raise prices to offset most of the impact from inflation. They said they are mulling the possibility of an even bigger price hike in January or February than they had been planning.

Estée Lauder said the weaker demand from retailers would likely start to reverse course in January and continue to abate throughout the second half of its fiscal year. An end to some licensing agreements for fragrances also hit sales in the first quarter.

In China, where Estée Lauder typically generates around one-third of revenue, ongoing pandemic restrictions continued to drag on sales. The company said it expects sales in Hainan — an island province that’s a popular travel destination and major revenue generator — to recover in the second half of the fiscal year. That’s a slower pace than it had previously signaled. “Covid-19 restrictions in China presented a greater challenge than expected,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Executives told analysts that they didn’t expect Hainan to be back to normal levels of travel or demand until the latter half of next year.

Estée Lauder shares fell 6.2% in New York trading at 11:14 a.m. The stock was down 44% this year through Tuesday, worse than the 19% drop of the S&P 500 Index.

Similarly, Canada Goose Holdings Inc. lowered its outlook for the year on Wednesday, saying coronavirus restrictions in China and “significant uncertainty” in the global economy will hurt sales and margins.

Estée Lauder relies more on China than many competitors and has also fared worse than peers such as L’Oréal SA in the country. “L’Oréal’s business tends to be more stable than Estée’s because it is more diverse,” Morningstar analyst Rebecca Scheuneman said.

L’Oréal has a wider range of beauty categories, including prestige products sold in department stores and at duty-free shops as well as more mass-market products sold in drug and grocery stores, for example. In contrast, Estée Lauder’s product range is more upscale overall. “Prestige beauty is economically sensitive,” Scheuneman said. “During recessions, some consumers trade down from prestige brands to mass.”

Scheuneman noted that L’Oréal has more diversified supply chains in China, which was a benefit when Shanghai closed down earlier this year. Estée Lauder’s main distribution centers are in that city, which meant the company struggled to quickly fulfill online orders.

(Updates with details on price hikes in fourth paragraph and Hainan in seventh paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • 17 Biggest Finance Companies in the World

    In this article, we will take a look at 17 of the biggest finance companies by market cap. If you want to see more of the biggest finance companies by market cap, go directly to 5 Biggest Finance Companies in the World. When most people think of finance companies, they think of banks. In terms […]

  • U.S. SEC to vote on proposing new liquidity, pricing rules for mutual funds

    The market disruptions of March 2020 reinforced the fact that liquidity can deteriorate rapidly, the SEC said. "In times of stress, when many investors may redeem their shares in a fund at once, a fund might need to sell less-liquid securities quickly to generate cash," SEC Chair Gary Gensler said. "When done in volume, this can raise issues for investor protection, our capital markets, and the broader economy."

  • Italy’s Meloni Cracks Down on Mafia Convicts, Rave Parties

    (Bloomberg) -- Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, whose government is the country’s most right-wing since World War II, announced rules to toughen life imprisonment for mafia-related crimes and a crackdown on unauthorized rave parties after the first meeting of her cabinet.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Social Posts on ReopeningBo

  • Retail: 3 scary charts ahead of the holiday season

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi breaks down how inventories, consumer spending, and retail earnings are coming together to create a cautious outlook ahead of the holiday shopping season.

  • Britain to go it alone for now on reining in 'shadow banking'

    Britain, rattled by the recent near meltdown of some pension funds, is pressing ahead to tighten oversight of the so-called shadow banking sector, taking the lead ahead of possible co-ordinated international action. UK regulators could preempt recommendations by the G20's Financial Stability Board (FSB) to require permanently higher liquidity buffers for Liability Driven Investment (LDI) funds - used by UK defined benefit pension schemes - backed by regular stress tests, two sources said. The Bank of England in September had to buy UK government bonds after the 1.6 trillion pound ($1.85 trillion) LDI sector struggled to come up with extra collateral to cover crashing bond prices.

  • PHOTOS: Best images from the Thunder’s 116-108 win over the Magic

    Here are the best photos from the Thunder's win over the Magic.

  • Market strategist: 'It’s hard to get excited about technology’

    Tematica Research Chief Investment Officer Chris Versace joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the expectations for the Fed's FOMC meeting, what a 75-basis-point rate hike would mean for the economy, the Metaverse, and the outlook for Big Tech.

  • Why are so many workers going on strike?

    Hundreds of thousands of workers have walked out, or threatened to, causing widespread disruption.

  • Gold to rebound slightly next year as Fed tightening cycle ends: Reuters poll

    Gold prices will average $1,712.50 an ounce next year, rising from current levels, as an end to U.S. interest rate rises is expected to revive investor interest in bullion, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday. Gold has tumbled from above $2,000 an ounce in March to around $1,650 as the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks raised interest rates rapidly to tackle inflation. Higher rates pressured gold by lifting returns on other assets such as government bonds and the dollar that compete with gold for investment.

  • FSB agent who was to be ‘planted’ in SBU is exposed, detained

    Ukraine counterintelligence officers have exposed an undercover Russian spy in Luhansk Oblast, Ukraine’s SBU security service reported on Nov. 2.

  • Trivago CEO: Travel demand still strong but there are 'early signs' of slowing

    Trivago CEO Axel Hefer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss earnings, travel demand, top destinations, and consumers looking to cut costs amid inflation.

  • Turquoise Hill Surges as Rio Strikes Deal With Takeover Critics

    (Bloomberg) -- Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. shares rose after two major investors struck a deal with Rio Tinto Group that paves the way for the London-based mining giant to advance its $3.1 billion takeover. Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildRussia Resumes Ukraine Grain-Export Deal in Abrupt ReversalEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentChina Locks Down Area Ar

  • The Return Trends At Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Look Promising

    If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for...

  • Dollar eases across the board as Fed decision looms

    The dollar slipped broadly on Wednesday as investors awaited a Federal Reserve policy decision amid speculation it might signal a slowdown in the pace of future rate hikes. But for the December meeting, the futures market is split on the odds of a 75- or 50-bps increase. The euro was 0.11% higher against the dollar at $0.9885, while against the Japanese yen, the dollar fell 0.8% to 147.03 yen.

  • Trump Organization Trial Starts With Sparring Over Allen Weisselberg’s Intent

    Opening statements in the criminal trial focused on whether the former chief financial officer committed tax crimes to benefit Trump family business.

  • Sam Curran reveals IPL’s role in his emergence as key England player

    The left-arm seamer has starred for Jos Buttler’s side at the T20 World Cup in Australia

  • Celta Vigo axe coach Coudet after poor La Liga start

    Celta Vigo sacked coach Eduardo Coudet on Wednesday after a bad string of results which left them 16th in La Liga, one point above the relegation zone.

  • Paramount earnings: Profits suffer even as streaming subscribers grow

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal breaks down Paramount's quarterly earnings and Netflix's new ad tier.

  • 15 Biggest Global Tech Companies by Market Cap

    In this article, we will take a look at 15 of the biggest global tech companies by market cap. If you want to see more of the biggest global tech companies by market cap, go directly to 5 Biggest Global Tech Companies by Market Cap. Over the last few decades, the tech sector has really […]

  • Portugal likely to scrap much-criticised 'golden visa' scheme, PM says

    Portugal is likely to scrap its "golden visa" programme giving wealthy foreigners residence rights, Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Wednesday, saying that the 10-year-old scheme had already fulfilled its role. The Authorisation of Residence for Investment Activity for people from non-EU countries, commonly known as the golden visa programme, has been heavily criticised at home for sending house prices and rents up, and the European Commission has called for the end of such national schemes. In Portugal, it has attracted 6.5 billion euros in investment by foreigners, mainly from China, Brazil and South Africa, with the bulk of the money going into real estate.