The establishment is closing ranks to protect NatWest

When I heard that Dame Alison Rose, the former CEO of the NatWest Group, was to receive a pay-off of approximately £2.4 million, I thought it must be some kind of sick joke.

Just think about it. She breached the sacred bond of client confidentiality. She leaked false information about me to the BBC by claiming that I did not meet Coutts’ wealth threshold. Any other NatWest employee found to have done a fraction of that would have been presented with a plastic box, told to collect their possessions, and asked to leave their place of work immediately. They would be lucky to receive a month’s pay. Rose’s reward is proof that the normal rules of fair play do not apply to “the great and the good” in modern Britain.

This is a new scandal that now festers next to the original one, in which Coutts – which is owned by NatWest – told me without explanation that my account was being closed. In July, I discovered that a malicious 40-page Stasi-style surveillance report on me had been circulated internally and used to justify this “de-banking”.

I’d like to know what the NatWest chairman, Sir Howard Davies, thinks about Rose’s pay-off, but I won’t hold my breath. Davies is currently hiding behind an inquiry into why Coutts “de-banked” me in the first place. Not only does this inquiry have no fixed timetable, but the law firm conducting it, Travers Smith, has as its emeritus chair a man called Chris Hale. He once described Brexit as a “tragedy” and referred to the Brexit debate as a “disturbing mix of xenophobia, racism and nostalgia”. In view of the fact that I was “de-banked” because of my political opinions, I have no confidence in Travers Smith.

Worse still, a Subject Access Request that I put into NatWest to establish the truth about what Allison Rose knew of Coutt’s treatment of me, and the subsequent cover-up, has come back after the required 30 days with an ominous message. I’m told that my request is “complex” and that the bank will need until the end of October to reply.

The whole affair appears to have been kicked into the long grass – a classic establishment technique – and Rose’s absurdly generous payout package signed off before any more awkward truths emerge. People should remember: it is because of the greed and stupidity of certain bankers that taxpayers had to stump up £45 billion to save the RBS Group back in 2009. In 2020, RBS’s name was changed to NatWest Group, but the toxic legacy remains: taxpayers still own 38.6 per cent of this outfit. Taxes went up to fund this emergency purchase. Its performance over the past decade and more has been so poor that it’s anybody’s guess as to when (or if) this public money will ever be returned. The upshot is that, in effect, each of us is paying for Alison Rose’s leaving present.

Despite what I’ve been put through, my polite request to NatWest to receive some financial assistance to cover various legal fees I have incurred while dealing with this situation has to date been ignored. Ironically, in order to prove that Alison Rose’s briefing about me to the BBC was false, I had to publish material that was personally compromising. For example, Coutts’ internal report on me mentioned Russia – and my supposed financial links to it – 144 times.

This episode is yet another example of the corrupt British establishment looking after its own. Instead of allowing this grubby deal to hand Dame Alison Rose more than £2 million from a taxpayer-funded bank, I think Sir Howard Davies should be facing questions about why he is keeping his cherished title. The same goes for Dame Alison.

Sir Fred Goodwin, the former boss of the same banking group who was nicknamed Fred the Shred, lost his knighthood for far less. Rishi Sunak’s Government – which is technically the largest shareholder in NatWest - needs to act fast in order to right this shameful wrong.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.