Establishment economic groupthink is still failing Britain

The UK continues to pay the price for the Bank of England’s historic failure to foresee this inflation calamity. Markets expect the Monetary Policy Committee to have to raise interest rates even higher than previously expected, threatening a mortgage disaster for households and putting upwards pressure on the cost of servicing the government debt.

Last year, when surging rates were deemed to be a crisis sufficient to topple a prime minister, the Bank posed as the saviour of the economy, intervening and acting as if the grown-ups were back in charge. Now, when the situation is arguably more grave, it has nothing of any worth to say.

Andrew Bailey, the Bank’s Governor, last week appeared to join the ranks of those blaming “greedflation” – companies profiteering – for price rises. But this is a fallacious argument. One of the corrosive effects of inflation is to dilute the information contained in prices, leading to greater variation and less efficient competition. If businesses are indeed increasing their profit margins, they have been given cover to do so in part because of the Bank’s inflation blunders.

The Government has been little better. It appears to have no ideas on how to rein in inflation or reboot the economy, apart from lecturing corporate leaders at pointless roundtables. It has done nothing to challenge groupthink in the Bank, the Treasury, or organisations such as the Office for Budget Responsibility. In fact, it has continued to appoint individuals to these bodies from the same economic establishment that has failed Britain so badly.

Interest rates were always going to have to rise. Ultra-loose monetary policy since the financial crisis has had disastrous consequences for both the economy and the attitude of individuals to risk, creating an illusion of prosperity through huge rises in asset prices. Money-printing during the lockdown was particularly damaging, throwing liquidity at an economy that had been effectively shut down.

But now monetary policy is returning to normal, it requires political and economic leaders to recognise the errors of their former approach, and set out how they will create the conditions for increasing prosperity in a world in which growth does not come for free. There has been little sign of that yet.

