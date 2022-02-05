Is Establishment Labs Holdings (NASDAQ:ESTA) Weighed On By Its Debt Load?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Establishment Labs Holdings's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Establishment Labs Holdings had US$51.3m of debt, at September 2021, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$64.6m in cash, so it actually has US$13.3m net cash.

A Look At Establishment Labs Holdings' Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Establishment Labs Holdings had liabilities of US$30.5m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$56.3m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$64.6m and US$24.7m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast US$2.53m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This state of affairs indicates that Establishment Labs Holdings' balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So it's very unlikely that the US$1.24b company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. Succinctly put, Establishment Labs Holdings boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Establishment Labs Holdings can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Establishment Labs Holdings wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 44%, to US$118m. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

So How Risky Is Establishment Labs Holdings?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And we do note that Establishment Labs Holdings had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$21m of cash and made a loss of US$33m. But at least it has US$13.3m on the balance sheet to spend on growth, near-term. With very solid revenue growth in the last year, Establishment Labs Holdings may be on a path to profitability. By investing before those profits, shareholders take on more risk in the hope of bigger rewards. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Establishment Labs Holdings that you should be aware of.

