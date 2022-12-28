Estas Investments Introduces Real Estate Services

Dubai, United Arab Emirates - (NewMediaWire) - December 28, 2022 - Estas Investment has emerged as a financial management firm in Russia. In the latest development, the company is pleased to announce the launch of its real estate services. Also, the company has rebranded itself with the name Estas.

Estate Investment relaunched the company with the brand Estas. The company initiated investment consulting and owns investments in apartments and flats. It also deals in houses of Damac Properties and Sobha Estate, MAG, Emaar, Nakheel, Samana, Danube, AHC in UAE. Estas is also involved in several projects in Moscow. It has introduced the following real estate services:

Selection of sale of real estate in Moscow Selection and sale of apart-hotels in Moscow Selection, sale, and rental of real estate in the cities of Dubai, Abu Dhabi Selection, sale, and rental of real estate in Oman and Qatar Selection and sale of real estate in the Middle East Advising on the selection of a portfolio of stocks and bonds, ETFs, and mutual funds

Commenting about the reason of the rebranding, founder of Estas, Anna Vasyutina said, "Despite the fact that the previous project did a business of 6 mln Roubles in profit, however the clients were mostly Russian, and such being the case it was very difficult to serve them on their Russian dialect. So, we re- launched the company with the brand Estas. We also commenced investment consulting and we started to invest in apartments and flats, houses of Damac Properties, Sobha Estate in Dubai, UAE , and several projects in Moscow. Recently, we have sold out several properties in Dubai and we are expanding our network of agents there. In terms of the investment, we have already completed 3.5-4.5 million AED investment in Dubai and other parts of the UAE."

The company and its founder Anna Vasyutina have raised the capital from the past 25 years of experience in the fields of MBA, Finance, Law and Jurisprudence, Investment and Asset Management, Litigation, Courts, Tax Work, Accountancy, IT projects and support. The company provides assistance in the sale/purchase of the company's own Real Estate targets. The team has sold out five premises, including flats, apartments, and houses.

Consequently, the real estate company facilitates its clients with consultation on selecting a portfolio of stocks and bonds about ETFs and mutual funds in Russia and other jurisdictions.

About the company - Estas

The company Estas Investment was created in 2021 with a background in making a reasonable portfolio of shares and investment consulting.

Furthermore, Estas Investment was founded by Anna Vasyutina, a graduate of Oxford University, Master of Finance and Investment, 2021. She started Estas Investment after resigning from employment to her own company, LLC "Vasyutina," which carries out the selection and purchase of real estate, the selection of shares and bonds, and the compilation of a portfolio of shares and investments, including cryptocurrencies.

