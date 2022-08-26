Estate of Greer woman and her fiancé accused of sexual exploitation, according to lawsuit

A civil lawsuit against the estate of Christina Parcell and her fiancé, Bradly Post, accuses them of assault and battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence and invasion of privacy that harmed a juvenile relative in Parcell's care.

The lawsuit, filed on Aug. 23 by Allyson Southerland, the guardian ad litem of the juvenile, claims Parcell and Post engaged in illegal and sexually explicit acts for the purpose of exploiting the juvenile and that they disseminated sexually explicit videos and photographs of the juvenile for personal gain. Southerland was petitioned to become the guardian ad litem on Aug. 15, 2022.

Richard Davis, who is representing the plaintiffs declined to comment about the case.

Parcell, 41, was found stabbed to death in her Greer home on Oct. 13, 2021.

Zachary Hughes, 29, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to warrants from the Greenville County Sherriff's Office.

Post, 66, of Greenville, who was Parcell's partner at the time, was arrested and charged with multiple offenses of sexual exploitation of a minor, arrest warrants say.

Parcell's estate and Post are also named in another lawsuit filed on March 17 by a mother who said her child was a victim in the photographs and videos on Post's phone. Her child and the juvenile in the latest suit often spent time together under the supervision of Parcell, the lawsuit alleged.

Greenville County Sheriff's Office discovered photographs and videos of a number of children, including the Parcell's juvenile relative, undressed in sexually explicit positions. The photos and videos were taken over a number of years, according to the lawsuit filed by Southerland.

Southerland was informed and believed the photographs and videos of the juvenile were taken by, with, and/or in the presence of Post and Parcell

The photos and videos were duplicated to other electronic devices.

The lawsuit alleges Parcell and Post placed the child in reasonable fear of bodily harm, physical abuse and sexual assault.

The suit also alleges Parcell and Post engaged the child and other children in unlawful sexual acts, exploiting the child for personal and financial benefit; failing to provide a safe environment; and failing to report child abuse.

Calls were not immediately returned from Charles Marchbanks Jr., attorney for the estate of Christina Parcell. Neither emails nor calls were returned from Joshua Kendrick, attorney for Post.

The lawsuit is asking for unspecified actual and punitive damages.

