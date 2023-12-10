Estate ‘inspired by Norse mythology’ breaks a California record after sale. See it

An estate that has a unique backstory — and a mythical name — has broken a Southern California record in Encino. And it dazzles the senses.

The residence, which has a primary home and guest house, is named after Odin, a principal Norse god (or as fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe know — the dude Anthony Hopkins played in the “Thor” franchise) and was created by celebrity designer Jae Omar, who was “inspired by Norse Mythology,” a release said.

“The symbol of Odin, and all that it represents as the Norse God of strength and wisdom, underpins the materials and methods found throughout the property,” Omar said in the release.

“The story of ODIN coming to life is a myth in itself, chronicling the power of ancient myths to influence and build our own myths in the present,” he continued.

The home became the most expensive sale in Encino this year after selling for $18.4 million.

Omar chose specific materials in and around the estate that mirror “the northern European landscape.”

“Throughout ODIN, materials were chosen and details were crafted to best represent the Scandinavian region and its history,” Omar continued. “I think of these materials and details as characters within a broader narrative or myth. The aromatic cedar, knotty oak, and rustic stones were all extracted or influenced by the Scandinavian region, interacting with one another to tell ODIN’s myth.”

Features in and around the primary, eight-bedroom, 12-bathroom home include:

Curated mythology library

Dining room

Formal living room

Theater

Glass wine cellar

Imported stone fireplace

Chef’s kitchen

Junior Olympic pool

Sunken fire pit

Organic garden

Play area

Bowling alley

Wellness spa

“Alongside its deity inspiration, the pillars of Nordic design flow throughout ODIN, focusing on functionality, simplicity, and craftsmanship,” the release details. “These principles can most notably be seen in the utilitarian use of space, prioritization of natural light, clean-lined angles, light-toned wood, and exquisite stone surfaces, placed to showcase their brilliance while always serving a functional purpose.”

Sally Forster Jones of Compass and The Altman Brothers of Douglas Elliman represented the seller. Jones also represented the buyer.

Encino is a neighborhood in Los Angeles.

