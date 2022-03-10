Estate of legendary Casey Kasem to go up for auction on March 17

Radio fans will have a chance to own a piece of history when more than 500 items from the estate of legendary DJ and voice actor (and Detroit native) Casey Kasem go up for bids through Beverly Hills, California-based auction house Julien's Auctions on March 17.

Kasem, who got his start at Michigan's WJLB-FM and WJBK-AM/FM radio stations in the 1950s, rose to fame hosting the nationwide radio program "American Top 40" in 1970-88. He was also the voice of Shaggy in the cartoon TV show "Scooby-Doo" in1968-97, before reprising the role for an additional seven years starting in 2002.

The auction of estate items belonging to Casey and Jean Kasem takes place on March 17, 2022.

Kasem passed away in 2014, widowing his wife, actress Jean Kasem, who is best known for her role as Loretta Tortelli on the NBC sitcom "Cheers." The couple's 12,000-square-foot Los Angeles home sold for $37.9 million in 2021.

The auction features such iconic artifacts as Kasem's Neumann studio microphone, his collection of vinyl records and original animation cels from "Scooby-Doo."

Music lovers will find memorabilia signed by some of the 20th century's most beloved musicians, including the Beatles, the Beach Boys, Led Zeppelin, U2, Bruce Springsteen and Fleetwood Mac.

Items belonging to Jean Kasem are also featured in the auction, including her wedding dress, jewelry, red carpet gowns and costumes she wore on the set of "Cheers."

Heirlooms and furniture from the couple's home in the exclusive Holmby Hills neighborhood, such as a Louis Vuitton monogrammed steamer trunk, a sterling silver Gorham Versailles flatware set and a 2009 Mercedes-Benz G 55 Wagon, will be up for grabs as well.

Kasem's 2009 Mercedes G 55 Wagon

“Casey Kasem was an iconic radio broadcaster and voiceover actor — an American treasure whose emphatic voice and cheerful personality introduced the best and top songs to millions of listeners around the world and into the canon of pop culture in his remarkable five-decade career hosting the 'American Top 40,'” said Martin Nolan, executive director of Julien’s Auctions, in a news release.

"We are proud to work with his wife, Jean Kasem, in presenting his most cherished and most valuable artifacts from his storied and pioneering career in radio as well as their fine collection of prized possessions and personal items from their estate in Holmby Hills.”

The auctions will take place both live at Julien's Auctions and online at juliensauctions.com, with bidding set to begin at 1 p.m. March 17. For more information, visit juliensauctions.com.

