Estate of man fatally shot by Evansville police files federal lawsuit

EVANSVILLE — The estate of a man shot and killed by Evansville police in 2020 filed a federal lawsuit Monday against the police department, the City of Evansville, the police chief, and the two officers involved in the shooting.

The EPD officers, John McQuay and Cory Offerman, shot 33-year-old Rodriguez D. Pam in a residential backyard in the 1100 block of Cherry Street on Nov. 8, 2020, after he reportedly refused to obey commands, police have said.

The five-count lawsuit alleges officers violated Pam's fourth amendment rights, that the EPD failed to adequately train its officers, and that police acted with negligence during the shooting.

Officers were dispatched to Cherry Street that night after receiving 911 calls about an armed man behind a home. At the time, then-EPD spokesman Sgt. Nick Winsett said Pam pointed a gun toward officers.

The federal lawsuit disputes that claim, and others, put forward by the EPD about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Related coverage:EPD: Evansville man killed by police Sunday refused to drop gun

"A firearm was reportedly found at the scene," the suit reads in part. "The firearm was not loaded nor was there a magazine in the firearm. The magazine was also unloaded."

The plaintiffs also said Pam "had his hands in front of his body complying with the commands to show his hands. At no time did [Pam] brandish a gun towards the officers or show any signs to suggest that he was a danger to himself or others."

A spokesperson for the EPD said the department could not respond to claims made in the lawsuit while litigation is ongoing. But following the shooting, EPD officials said the officers feared for their lives and the lives of nearby residents.

Before officers McQuay and Offerman arrived at the Cherry Street home, a 911 caller told dispatchers there was "somebody in [her] yard with a gun," according to audio of the call obtained by the Courier & Press.

The caller reportedly told dispatchers Pam pointed the gun at her.

Story continues

She also believed Pam shot her dog: a claim that turned out to not be true. Winsett said that statement from the caller "heightened the urgency of the situation."

Body-worn camera footage released by the EPD showed parts of what happened next.

The officers approached Pam with weapons drawn and shined lights toward him, telling him to keep his hands out of his pockets and to "get down on the ground," the footage shows.

In the span of about 50 seconds, the officers gave Pam at least 15 verbal commands.

More:'He was a good person in a bad spot': Mother of Evansville man fatally shot by police

"Get down on the ground, I'm not going to tell you again," one of the officers says.

Pam then appears to walk toward a gap between two homes.

"I'll shoot you man," one of the officers can be heard saying. "I'm gonna shoot your (expletive)."

Moments later, shots ring out and Pam can be seen falling to the ground. At the time, Winsett said officers had "no other recourse" but to fire their weapons.

"In the end, it was really dictated by Mr. Pam," Winsett said at the time.

Police reportedly recovered a .380 caliber handgun and a spare magazine from Pam, and Winsett said a crime scene photograph depicted the firearm near Pam's hand.

The lawsuit alleges the scene was "altered to make it appear in crime scene photographs as though [Pam] was holding the firearm." The suit does not state how the plaintiffs made this determination and offers no evidence to support the claim.

Pam's estate also notes that an autopsy report registered his blood alcohol content at .31 percent — more than three times the legal limit. This, the plaintiffs argue, shows why Pam was slow to respond to commands.

"The officers failed to recognize that (Pam) was exhibiting behavior that was indicative of a person who was intoxicated or in a mental health crisis and that he was not engaged in criminal conduct," the complaint reads.

More:Kentucky police enter third day of search for Evansville mother

Mamie Cunningham, Pam's mother, told reporters at an NAACP news conference in 2020 that her son was a good person who was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"He loved so many people," Cunningham said. "My son has left five daughters behind that he loved more than anything in the world and would do anything in the world for them."

At the news conference, Cunningham herself did not level all of the blame for the shooting at police, but she did push for greater de-escalation tactics. She also lamented the influence of alcohol and gun culture.

"Start praying; get your kids to drop these guns," Cunningham said. "All this drinking and alcohol is one of the reasons why my child is gone. It's got to stop."

Mamie Cunningham tries to stay positive for her grandchildren, but after losing her son, Rodriguez Pam, in November of last year, she can't stop thinking about how his life was ended so abruptly after being shot by Evansville police. With former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's guilty verdicts being handed down last week, Cunningham is hopeful police will see the need for more training in de-escalation tactics and use of lethal force.

Cunningham is not a party to the lawsuit. The special co-administrators of Pam's estate, Earnise Pam and Sasha Boyd, are listed in court filings as the plaintiffs.

In the days following Pam's death, the police department stood by the officers' actions and said they acted according to department policy. The police department and other parties named in the lawsuit have 21 days to respond to the plaintiffs' complaint, according to court records.

Houston Harwood can be contacted at houston.harwood@courierpress.com with story ideas and questions.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Lawsuit filed by estate of man fatally shot by Evansville police