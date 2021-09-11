Estate of Portland man fatally shot during pro-Trump protests sues city, other officials

The family of a man who was fatally shot in downtown Portland during a pro-Trump protest last year has filed a lawsuit against the city, Mayor Ted Wheeler, and the county district attorney, claiming that their actions fostered behaviors that led to victim’s death.

The lawsuit was filed on Friday in federal court in Portland. In the suit, the estate alleges that the city engaged in a “hands-off approach” to widespread political demonstrators and the counter-protestors that they met. Additionally, the family said that the city promoted a “culture of vigilante policing” when it came to dealing with radical groups that were part of the city’s protests that led to the killing of Aaron “Jay” Danielson on Aug. 29, 2020.

The family is seeking $13 million in damages, according to the Oregonian.

“We are seeking justice for the preventable death of a young man, gunned down in a city with a dangerous and deadly hands-off approach to public safety,” said the estate’s attorney Christopher Cauble, in a statement. “Time and time again, City leadership and law enforcement have failed to find an effective response to clashing groups of protesters.”

The lawsuit’s other target is Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt, specifically saying that his lack of action in pursuing charges for public order crimes including criminal mischief, interfering with an officer or a riot charge, allowed for more dangerous individuals to remain on the street.

Portland descended into chaos last summer as nationwide protests broke out after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on George Floyd’s neck, leading to the Black man’s death.

During one of the protests, Michael Reinohel, a self-proclaimed member and security provider for Antifa, targeted Danielson, surveillance footage shows. As Danielson was walking near the downtown area of the city following a rally, Reinoehl came out from a parking garage and shot Danielson.

An autopsy revealed that Danielson died from a single bullet that hit him in the upper right chest.

A multi-agency federal task force later shot and killed Reinoehl while attempting to execute an arrest warrant on him for second-degree murder.