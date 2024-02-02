Estate of pregnant woman killed in 2019 sues apartment complex where suspect worked

HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — The estate of a pregnant woman killed in 2022 is now suing the apartment complex where she was killed for wrongful death, along with the man criminally charged in her death.

The estate of Courtney Spraggins, who was shot and killed on Jan. 7, 2022 at the Weston Ranch Apartments, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the apartment complex earlier this month. The lawsuit also named David McCoy, Spraggins’ boyfriend and a former Huntsville Police officer who is facing charges of capital murder in connection with her death. Spraggins was 7 months pregnant at the time she was killed.

HPD: One dead, one seriously injured after stabbing

The lawsuit claims that both Weston Ranch and its management company are liable for Spraggins’ death due to failures to “properly monitor and supervise the complex” and for not providing adequate security. The suit also claims the complex was negligent in its hiring, training and supervising of McCoy as Weston Ranch’s courtesy officer.

Spraggins’ estate goes on the say that the complex failed to undertake proper measures to protect residents and visitors of the complex which led to her death.

While the lawsuit names bother Weston Ranch Apartments and McCoy it is unlikely the case will move forward while the criminal case against McCoy moves through the court.

On Jan. 12, McCoy asked for the civil case to be put on hold while his capital murder case is pending, to avoid incriminating himself. The judge in that case granted the motion to stay that same day.

McCoy appeared in court for those capital murder charges on Thursday. During that hearing, McCoy’s trial date was pushed back to January 2025.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.