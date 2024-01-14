Estate for sale embodies ‘Desert Modern spirit’ in California. See the unusual home

A sensational desert wonderland of an estate from another time has graced the real estate market in Palm Springs, California, for $8.75 million, the New York Post reports.

While its beauty (interior and exterior) is captivating, another impressive fact nips at its heels — the home has never been presented to the public, according to a news release from Sotheby’s International Realty.

“A vision of creativity and innovation of a bygone era — the true architectural embodiment of the Desert Modern spirit,” a description of the home says. “One of a small collection of properties considered Organic Modern, to grace the captivating landscape of the Coachella Valley, the home and its grounds were designed by the foresighted Hugh Kaptur in 1958.

“Heralded as one of the most prolific architects of his time, Kaptur considered the entire 1.35-acre parcel when creating an unmatched environment to enjoy the spectacular natural setting.”

The 3,000-square-foot residence sports the retro vibe all around and is embedded on a cliffside, so the decor includes elements of the surrounding nature — including giant rocks throughout the interior of the home.

Other features include:

Desert views

Swimming pool

Designer furniture

Wine cellar

Guest house

“One of only three famed properties on this private ridge, protected by a gated road and set just above downtown Palm Springs — this is an offering never before presented to the public, and an opportunity beyond compare,” the release states.

The listing is held by Sean Stanfield of Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty and Craig Chorpenning of Desert Sotheby’s International Realty.

