Estate for sale gives off ‘Clockwork Orange’ vibes — in a good way. See the MN home

Even though it’s over half a century old, Stanley Kubrick’s timeless dystopian film “A Clockwork Orange,” (based on the novel by Anthony Burgess) remains firmly in the minds of audiences — especially when it comes to late 1960s home decor, which this estate on the market in Minnesota seems to encompass.

Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor

The three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom residence — which is listed for $1.89 million in Edina — is as original inside as it is boxy and art deco outside.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor

“An exquisite contemporary marvel, originally crafted by the renowned architect James Stageberg, offers stunning views from every direction,” the listing on Realtor.com says.

Dining area Screen grab from Realtor

Like the setting in the movie, the 3,775-square-foot interior is a mix of sleek stark whites and marble, with eye-catching bold colors on the furniture.

Backyard Screen grab from Realtor

This particular home was actually built in 1971, the same year Kubrick’s film starring Malcom McDowell premiered, but has since been updated by owner Jean-Claude Desjardins, Realtor reports.

Bathroom Screen grab from Realtor

“The original structure is intact, but the entire interior and exterior were completely renovated by Desjardins,” listing agent Cari Ann Carter told Realtor.

Family room Screen grab from Realtor

With its box-like exterior and arresting interior, the residence sports a vividly unique style and comes with a plethora of fine features including:

Chef’s kitchen

High ceilings

Fireplace

Hardwood floors

Swimming pool

LED lighting

Detached office Screen grab from Realtor

There’s also an elegant multipurpose building in the backyard. According to Carter, it’s being used as a “she shed” focused on meditation.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor

The property sits on lush greenery, as well, adding to the mystique of the overall estate.

Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor

“Many call this home the treetop house, because the topography lends itself to a feeling of total privacy and being surrounded by trees,” Carter told Realtor.

Bathroom Screen grab from Realtor

Edina is about 10 miles southwest of downtown Minneapolis.

Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor

