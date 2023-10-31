Estate of UGA recruiting staff member responds to lawsuit filed by crash survivor

The estate for a former University of Georgia recruiting staff member who killed in a crash filed a response to a lawsuit filed by one of the crash survivors.

Recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy and offensive lineman Devin Willock died in a Jan. 15 crash hours after the football program held a back-to-back championship parade in Athens.

Recruiting analyst Victoria Bowles and offensive lineman Warren McClendon survived the crash. They were sitting in the passenger seats behind LeCroy, who was driving the SUV, and Willock, who was in the front passenger seat.

In July, Bowles and her attorneys filed a lawsuit in Gwinnett County State Court against the UGA Athletic Association (UGAAA), former UGA football star Jalen Carter , the LeCroy estate and five John Doe defendants.

Bowles seeks reimbursement for more than $171,500 in medical bills and at least $3,443 in wage losses at the time of the filing and future wage losses. She also seeks damages for her “mental and physical pain and suffering, extreme emotional distress, and bad faith damages.”

On Oct. 27, Gwinnett County court records show that LeCroy’s estate submitted its response to the lawsuit. Attorneys for the estate said that LeCroy was not liable in the crash. Read the full lawsuit response below.

UGAAA already responded to the lawsuit disputing Bowles’ claims, saying that it has “patiently supported Ms. Bowles during her long and difficult recovery” and it will “strongly defend our position in this lawsuit.” Earlier this month, Carter also filed a response disputing the claims.

Bowles is not the first to file a lawsuit about January’s deadly crash. Willock’s father is suing UGAAA and several staff members, LeCroy’s estate, Carter, Sarchione Auto and Toppers International strip club.

