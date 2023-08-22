Estate of woman files wrongful death lawsuit against Aiken County Sheriff's Office

Aug. 22—The estate of a woman who died while in custody at the Aiken County detention center has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Jefferey Lurvern Davis, who serves as the personal representative of the estate of Heather Leighann Davis Carter, filed a wrongful death lawsuit with Aiken County Second Judicial Circuit on July 12 in the death of his daughter.

The lawsuit states that while Carter was an inmate at the Aiken County detention center, sheriff's office employees failed to take precautions to prevent Carter from harming herself and there were concerns with her mental health.

According to the lawsuit, Carter hanged herself in a jail cell at the detention center on July 29, 2021, and was later was pronounced dead at Aiken Regional Medical Center; her death was ruled as a suicide.

After her death, Carter's estate had to incur expenses such as medical care and funeral and burial services, the lawsuit states.

The estate is suing for gross negligence, including claims in the lawsuit that the detention center failed to provide adequate security; failed to properly train, monitor and supervise detention center personnel; failed to have proper policies and protocols in place to provide for the safety and well-being of inmates; failed to care for the mental health of inmates; had no safeguards for inmates with mental health conditions; being indifferent to harm to Carter and failing to sufficiently monitor her mental health concerns, the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit also states that the defendants failed to take the appropriate steps to provide medical care, remove dangerous objects from Carter's cell and failed to recognize Carter's signs or symptoms of suicide.

Due to the defendant's negligent, recklessness, willful, wanton and grossly negligent conduct Carter suffered an untimely death, the lawsuit states.

The estate is seeking a jury trial that will include actual and punitive damages, the lawsuit state.

Capt. Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office declined to comment on going litigation.