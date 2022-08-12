Estate of woman shot, killed by Greenwood police in March sends tort claim to city

The estate of a woman shot and killed by Greenwood police after barreling toward officers in her car this past spring has sent a tort claim notice to the city, calling the officer’s actions that night "excessive" and saying they did not align with law enforcement policies and standards.

An attorney for Monica Vaught on Friday announced that last month, they sent a tort claim notice to the City of Greenwood seeking monetary damages in connection with the 49-year-old woman’s death on March 29.

Vaught was shot and killed by officers in the Greenwood Police Department's parking lot after she drove her car at police, according to body camera and surveillance footage released by department officials. Police say Vaught had led them on a pursuit through Greenwood after she didn't pull over for officers who were responding to reports about a suspected intoxicated driver.

Attorney Brian Lowe on Friday said officials from two law firms came to their conclusion after reviewing the raw video footage, photographs, an autopsy report and other documents surrounding the shooting. Lowe further said officers violated Vaught's constitutional rights by shooting her 12 times, seven of those shots striking her from behind.

“Monica’s friends and family describe her as a beautiful soul and loving mother of three in addition to being a former Greenwood High School valedictorian and Indiana University salutatorian,” Lowe said in a statement. “The estate will continue to seek justice for Monica Vaught.”

IndyStar has reached out to Greenwood police and the city for comment.

The shooting was ruled lawful by both the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office and the police department’s Investigations Division after separate reviews.

A video summary released by Greenwood police depicting the pursuit and shooting, compiled with body camera footage, showed Vaught led officers on a chase through the city’s downtown after 11:15 p.m., striking a utility pole on South Meridian Street at one point.

Vaught then sped away in the car and pulled into the police department’s parking lot, at 186 Surina Way. Security camera footage showed police blocked the exits with their vehicles.

For the next several minutes, Vaught is seen winding through the parking lot and at one point, reversing into one of the officer’s cars.

Police said she then accelerated toward Officer Ben Louzon, who fired his gun at the car, along with Officer Elijah Allen, though it’s unclear if she was struck by the first round of gunfire.

Vaught circled the parking lot once more, the video shows, and drove in the direction of Officer Zane Hennig and Sgt. Brandon Cox. Both policemen fired at the car, striking her. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police in the video said an autopsy for Vaught showed high levels of methamphetamine in her system.

Contact Sarah Nelson at 317-503-7514 or sarah.nelson@indystar.com.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Greenwood Police shooting: Monica Vaught estate sends claim notice