Estee Lauder nears $2.8 billion deal to buy Tom Ford - FT

FILE PHOTO: An Estee Lauder cosmetics counter is seen in Los Angeles
·1 min read

(Reuters) -Estee Lauder Cos Inc is nearing a deal to buy Tom Ford for about $2.8 billion, including debt, beating out competition from a number of others interested in acquiring the luxury fashion brand, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people briefed about the matter.

The luxury brand, founded by fashion designer Tom Ford, entered into exclusive negotiations with Estee Lauder this week and a deal could be announced as early as Monday, the FT reported.

The acquisition of Tom Ford would be Estee's biggest and latest in a series of transactions, including taking full control of Canadian beauty group Deciem for about $1 billion in 2021, according to the FT report.

Estee Lauder and Tom Ford did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Shares of Estee rose about 4% in afternoon trade.

Earlier in August, the Wall Street Journal reported that Estee was in talks to acquire the luxury brand in what could be a $3 billion deal.

The Journal later reported that French luxury group Kering was also in advanced discussions to buy the fashion brand, competing with Estee.

Tom Ford is known for its menswear, but also counts women's apparel, handbags, cosmetics and perfumes as part of its product line.

The move could help the MAC lipstick maker to strengthen its luxury business that already houses high-end fragrances and skincare products.

U.S. luxury and beauty products companies like Ralph Lauren and Estee have so far shrugged off the impact of inflation as wealthier shoppers continue to splurge on high-end clothing and footwear.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Recommended Stories

  • Meta layoff's effect on southwest Washington real estate moves unclear

    "We've cut costs across our business, including scaling back budgets, reducing perks, and shrinking our real estate footprint," Mark Zuckerberg said.

  • Consumers Challenge Merger Between JetBlue And Spirit

    The $3.8 billion merger between JetBlue and Spirit hasn’t fared well with the government and now it seems to be unfavorable among customers also.

  • Tilray Brands Is Partnering With Another U.S. Cannabis Company

    If you're looking to invest in Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY), these are the terms you should get accustomed to hearing frequently as the company focuses on growing its presence across the globe. In an effort to hit $4 billion in annual sales by fiscal 2024, Tilray is looking for ways to quickly expand its top line via partnerships and acquisitions since it isn't likely to reach that target by just growing organically. The company has already partnered with multiple cannabis businesses, and this month, added another to the list: Charlotte's Web (OTC: CWBHF).

  • Two more top Twitter execs resign

    Two top executives in Twitter’s security and privacy division resigned on Thursday amid a growing number of resignations under new CEO Elon Musk’s leadership. Twitter’s head of moderation and safety, Yoel Roth, quit after Musk held the social media company’s first all-hands meeting on Thursday, according to The Washington Post. Another executive, Robin Wheeler, also…

  • Grill Maker Weber Takes $60 Million Loan From Possible Buyer BDT

    (Bloomberg) -- Barbecue grill maker Weber Inc. is accepting a $60 million unsecured loan from its largest shareholder, BDT Capital Partners, which is seeking to take the company private, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysFTX Warns of Bankruptcy Without Rescue for $8 Billion ShortfallMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’FTX Had a Death SpiralHochul Wins NY Governor Race as GO

  • Sequoia is the first—but likely not the last—to mark FTX a zero dollar investment

    Private equity firms caught in the crossfire of the crypto exchange wars have started throwing their hands up.

  • Coinbase, Robinhood Lead $10 Billion Rout in Crypto Mayhem

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. and Coinbase Global Inc. took another beating Wednesday as Binance Holdings Ltd.’s bailed on its deal to buy FTX.com, sending another shock through the rattled crypto industry.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysFTX Warns of Bankruptcy Without Rescue for $8 Billion ShortfallMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’FTX Had a Death SpiralHochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to

  • Miner Rio Tinto’s Long-Awaited Deal Comeback Is Stuck in Limbo

    (Bloomberg) -- Mining giant Rio Tinto Group is finding that its long-awaited return to cutting a major deal without the brash spending of its past is proving a challenge.Most Read from BloombergMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible as Senior Executives ExitMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkChina Eases Quarantine, Ends Flight Bans in Covid Zero ShiftBankman-Fried’s Assets Plummet From $16 Billion to Zero in DaysBankman-Fried Resigns From FTX, Puts Empire in BankruptcyIts more t

  • Robinhood Bounces Back Unaffected By Its Savior's Setbacks

    Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev reassured its investors that the company has minimal exposure to the downfall of FTX, a popular cryptocurrency exchange. Shareholders appeared to agree with Tenev's sentiment as shares jumped by 8.2% pre-market to trade at $9.09 and rose by over 6% after the market opened. Shares of the brokerage were trading at $11.72 on Nov. 8 when FTX first disclosed it would be acquired by Binance due to its liquidity issues, but closed at $9.80.

  • This Is The Ultimate Donald Trump Stock: Is DWAC A Buy Amid Elon Musk Twitter Takeover, Midterm Fallout?

    Donald Trump is one of the world's most famous businessmen. Now investors can throw in their lot with the former President with DWAC stock.

  • Schneider Electric sweetens Aveva bid to $11.6 billion in final offer

    Schneider, which already owns nearly 60% of the London-listed firm, in September offered to fully take over Aveva for 3,100 pence per share. Aveva's shares were up 0.6% at 3,162 pence, below the new offer price, by 1345 GMT. Schneider said Friday's sweetened bid was its final offer and it will not be increased further.

  • With 54% institutional ownership, The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GFGD) is a favorite amongst the big guns

    If you want to know who really controls The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation ( NASDAQ:GFGD ), then you'll have...

  • Crypto Lender BlockFi Pauses Withdrawals in Wake of FTX Collapse

    Crypto Lender BlockFi said it could not conduct business as normal and would be limiting activity in the wake of FTX's collapse.

  • Logistics powerhouse Werner Enterprises acquires Tampa freight broker in $112M deal

    ReedTMS Logistics, a Tampa-based freight broker, has been sold to one of the nation’s largest trucking companies. Omaha-based Werner Enterprises Inc. acquired ReedTMS for $112.4 million, including a maximum earnout of $7.5 million dependent on 2023 performance. The Tampa third-party logistics company will continue operating under its name as a stand-alone unit.

  • AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:APMI) is definitely on the radar of hedge funds investors who own 34% of the company

    Every investor in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corporation ( NASDAQ:APMI ) should be aware of the most powerful...

  • Carlyle Group-backed CNSI merges with Nashville firm to create $500M health IT behemoth

    CNSI Inc., a McLean health IT contractor, is combining with a Nashville, Tennessee, health care management firm in a deal slated to create a $500 million industry player. The local company's planned merger with Kepro will rebrand the combined company under a new name to be announced early next year. CNSI’s CEO, Todd Stottlemyer, a longtime D.C.-area health tech executive and philanthropist, will lead the new company, with Kepro President and CEO Dr. Susan Weaver as president.

  • Top 5 investor in UK's Aveva plans to reject Schneider takeover

    A top five investor in British software company Aveva plans to reject a 9.5 billion pound ($11 billion) takeover bid by French industrial group Schneider Electric, joining two other shareholders who have already said they would do the same. Hedge fund Davidson Kempner said in a statement on Thursday that it believed the Schneider bid was "highly opportunistic" and it did not take into account Aveva's long-term potential. In September, when the deal was announced, Canada-based Mawer Investment Management and M&G Investments, two Aveva shareholders, said they intended to reject the offer.

  • Crypto exchange FTX warns of bankruptcy if it's unable to plug a shortfall of up to $8 billion: report

    Binance called off its plan to bail out FTX on Wednesday, citing issues "beyond our control or ability to help."