Estee Lauder ousts senior executive Demsey over Instagram post

FILE PHOTO: Lipstick is displayed in the M.A.C flaghip store in Paris
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Estée Lauder
    American businesswoman

(Reuters) - Estee Lauder Cos Inc said on Monday it has ousted senior executive John Demsey, less than a week after suspending him over an Instagram post that reportedly contained a racial slur.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, the post pictured a parody of a book cover of the children's TV show "Sesame Street" and "contained the N-word with some letters replaced with asterisks."

The post has since been deleted from the executive's verified Instagram account with nearly 74,000 followers.

"John Demsey, executive group president, The Estée Lauder Companies, was informed he must leave the company, effective this week," the beauty products maker said in a letter to employees posted on its website.

"This decision is a result of his recent Instagram posts, which do not reflect the values of The Estée Lauder Companies."

Demsey, who joined Estee Lauder in 1991 and oversaw a range of brands including Clinique and MAC Cosmetics, was placed on unpaid leave by the company from Feb. 22.

Following backlash to the post, Demsey on Friday posted an apology on Instagram.

"I am terribly sorry and deeply ashamed that I hurt so many people when I made the horrible mistake of carelessly reposting a racist meme without reading it beforehand... The meme is the furthest thing from what I stand for...," he said.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Devika Syamnath)

Recommended Stories

  • Estée Lauder Cos. executive John Demsey fired over 'racist meme' Instagram post

    The Estée Lauder Cos. on Monday fired John Demsey, executive group president, over an Instagram post he made last week. The New York City-based cosmetic products company (NYSE: EL) had suspended Demsey last week over the posting, which apparently contained a joke about Covid-19 and a racial slur. Demsey oversees Estée Lauder brands including Clinique and M·A·C.

  • Estee Lauder Fires Senior Executive John Demsey After Meme Posting

    The decision came in response to the Estee Lauder executive sharing a meme on his personal Instagram that contained a racial slur.

  • Estee Lauder exec fired over racist meme: WSJ

    Estee Lauder Cos. has fired senior executive John Demsey, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. Demsey was suspended last week after posting a racist Instagram meme on the social media site. Demsey has since

  • Russian oil: ‘People are just leery’ regardless of sanctions, analyst says

    DTN Senior Market Analyst Troy Vincent joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the jumps in crude oil prices as more sanctions are imposed on Russia, U.S.-Europe oil production, and additional pressures and opportunities in the global energy market.

  • Estée Lauder Fires Executive John Demsey

    The senior executive had posted a meme on his personal Instagram account that contained a racial slur and a joke about Covid-19. The cosmetics giant said the executive’s posts don’t reflect its values.

  • 5 Things a French Woman Would Never Have in Her Closet (& What They’d Wear Instead)

    In trying to emulate French style it’s equally important to know what French women do wear as it is to know what they’d never wear. While the jury is...

  • 20 Destiny's Child Performances That Brought The House Down

    These performances will nearly make you lose your breath!View Entire Post ›

  • Kanye West Is in the Studio with… Beach House?

    The rapper shared a series of photos on Instagram of him with the dreampop duo. Kanye West Is in the Studio with… Beach House? Abby Jones

  • 5,000 low-income Chicago residents to get $500 monthly for a year

    The city of Chicago will soon open applications for a guaranteed basic income program supporting 5,000 low-income residents with $500 […] The post 5,000 low-income Chicago residents to get $500 monthly for a year appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Wheat Surges 9% as Russian Sanctions Upend Commodities Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Wheat and corn soared after Western nations imposed tougher sanctions on Russia for the invasion of Ukraine, upending global commodities markets and threatening further increases in food inflation.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’SWIFT Russian

  • Christina Milian reads Dr. Seuss, celebrates books and helps kids in need

    Afro Latina actress and singer Christina Milian is reading Dr. Seuss, part of The Birthday Party Project, to give books and promote reading to homeless children.

  • Bridal by Eloquii Launches This Summer for Sizes 14 to 28

    The selection includes bridal gowns, cocktail dresses and elevated party looks.

  • Target to invest up to $300 million to lift starting wage range to $15 to $24, expand health benefits

    Target Corp. announced Monday that it will lift its starting wage range to $15 to $24. Nearly two years ago, Target raised its starting pay to $15. The new pay range will apply to all hourly workers across stores, the supply chain and more, and puts the retailer in a position to be a "wage leader in every market where it operates," the company said in a statement. A new hire's starting pay will depend on the position and the local market. Target is also expanding its health benefits alongside th

  • Renée Zellweger Is a Sneaky Serial Killer in Trailer for New NBC Limited Series ‘The Thing About Pam’

    Recently, we've seen the premiere of a number of limited series based on wild true stories, like Netflix's Inventing Anna and Hulu's Pam &...

  • Eloquii Is Making Wedding Gowns More Accessible With New Bridal Line

    Just in time for wedding season, Eloquii — the direct-to-consumer brand that caters to plus-size women — announced its forthcoming bridal line. “Our thoughtfully designed Bridal by Eloquii collection features exquisite dresses and looks to suit every bride’s taste at an accessible price point,” said the brand’s head of design and creative, Yesenia Torres, via a press release. “We know they’re planning every single moment of the wedding experience with passion, and our selection provides an array

  • ‘Sex/Life’: Dylan Bruce, Craig Bierko And Darius Homayoun Among New & Returning Cast For Season 2

    The cast of Netflix’s Sex/Life is expanding for Season 2 with the addition of five new actors in recurring roles including Dylan Bruce (Midnight Texas, Orphan Black), Craig Bierko (UnREAL, Music Man), Darius Homayoun (Tehran, Succession), Cleo Anthony (She’s Gotta Have It, Seasons of Love), and Wallis Day (Infinite, Batwoman). Their roles are as yet […]

  • Jussie Smollett Seeks New Trial After Guilty Verdict For Falsely Reporting A Hate Crime

    The actor claims his constitutional rights were violated in the original trial where he was found guilty.

  • Russia hikes rates, introduces capital controls as sanctions bite

    The admission that restrictions had effectively tied the Bank of Russia’s hands underscores the ferocity of the backlash to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and Western allies' success in restricting its ability to deploy some $640 billion of foreign exchange and gold reserves. "The central bank today increased its key rate to 20% as new sanctions triggered a significant deviation of the rouble rate and limited the central bank's options to use its gold and foreign exchange reserves," Governor Elvira Nabiullina told a news conference. Western sanctions had earlier sent the rouble tumbling nearly 30% to record lows.

  • Stocks tumble as Russia unleashes rockets on Kharkiv

    Global markets were in the red on Monday after an escalation in economic sanctions against Russia.

  • Ruble Plunges 30% as Onshore Prices Part Ways With Overseas Rate

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’U.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateRussian markets froze on Monday and traders struggled to price the ruble as international sanctions shook the country’s financial system. The Russian cu