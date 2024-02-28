Estero family says loss of Medicaid coverage is "life threatening"

TechCrunch

Stellantis, the automaker that owns 14 brands, including Chrysler, Jeep and Ram, and autonomous vehicle technology company Waymo are not only still working together, the companies are deepening the partnership, CEO Carlos Tavares told TechCrunch in a recent interview. This "deepened" partnership will focus on commercial self-driving Ram delivery vans, a target that was first announced in 2020 and promptly faded from public view. "When you reach the destination, how do you take the parcel out of the van?" Tavares said in a wide-ranging interview.