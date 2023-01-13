Estero man, 72, accused of Cape Coral bank robbery, police chase

Nearly 24 hours after a man attempted to rob a Cape Coral bank, threatened a guard with a rifle, lead Cape Coral police and the Lee County Sheriff's Office on a pursuit, police announced the arrest of a suspect.

Patrick Lee Schroeder, 72, of Estero, faces charges of armed robbery; aggravated assault; fleeing or eluding; and resisting without violence.

Shortly before 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Cape Coral police officers responded to the Bank of America, in the 2500 block of Skyline Boulevard, in reference to a robbery.

Officers spoke to a security guard, who said that suspect he described as a white male in his 70s and wearing a red and white striped shirt and blue jeans, brandished a rifle at him as the man attempted to enter the bank, according to a news release from Cape Coral police.

The security guard didn't allow him in the bank, and the suspect fled in a car with a spray-painted license plate.

Officers saw suspect vehicle as the driver left at high speed. Marked patrol units attempted to stop the car, whose driver disregarded lights and sirens, the report indicates.

The pursuit continued into Fort Myers, where Lee County Sheriff’s Office assumed the lead. The driver, identified as Schroeder, continued to flee. Deputies conducted a PIT maneuverer near mile marker 125 on Interstate 75, stopping it.

A PIT maneuver is a pursuit tactic that can force a fleeing car to turn sideways abruptly, causing the driver to lose control and stop.

Deputies arrested Schroeder without further incident, police said. They found an assault rifle in the passenger seat, next to Schroeder.

The investigation revealed that Schroeder was at the bank earlier Wednesday where he deposited a check but the bank refused him to immediately withdraw the funds.

That infuriated Schroeder, the report indicated. He returned to his residence, grabbed a rifle, spray-painted his license plate, and draped a black T-shirt over his head. He then returned to the bank.

Schroeder remains in custody. No bond information was available Thursday afternoon.

A court date wasn't set for Schroeder before publication Thursday afternoon.

