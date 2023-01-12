Estero man faces charges after ditching weapon in New Year's shooting; shooter unknown

An Estero man faces multiple charges after a New Year's Day shooting at a Waffle House in Naples left one man seriously injured.

Derrick Earl Peart, 22, of Estero, is charged with tampering with evidence after a Collier County Sheriff's Office investigation suggests he got rid of the gun that was used in the shooting.

Detectives said the isolated incident stemmed from an altercation several years ago between two of the participants, who know each other.

The investigation revealed Peart was one of four people who attacked a man inside the restaurant at 3824 Tollhouse Drive, shortly after 5 a.m., according to his arrest affidavit. That man then shot one of his attackers in the abdomen.

The investigation found Peart took possession of the gun during a struggle with the man who was attacked, the report indicates. He then placed the gun into the vehicle of a friend who fled.

Officials say the firearm has yet to be recovered.

After Peart got rid of the gun, he drove the gunshot victim to the hospital, investigators said. On the way to the hospital he crashed the vehicle into a guardrail. Peart and the gunshot victim were separately taken to the hospital for treatment for their injuries. The gunshot victim has since been released, detectives said.

Peart also faces fraud charges after he was found in possession of identification belonging to other people without their permission.

Detectives executed a search warrant on the vehicle Peart was driving and found medical insurance cards, medical paperwork, debit card paperwork and other IDs belonging to more than 20 people.

Adam Fisher, spokesperson for the Collier County Sheriff's Office, confirmed Peart didn't fire the weapon, and the shooter's identity remains unknown.

Jail records indicate Peart is next due in court Feb. 6.

