Estero Village Council takes action to reduce flooding, preserve land for recreation

Village Council has taken action to preserve nature, enhance recreation and address flooding in Estero.

At a recent meeting, council unanimously approved three agreements with the Lee County School Board, including one for the purchase of 69 acres of undeveloped land on Three Oaks Parkway for $15 million.

The other two agreements involve leasing land next to Estero High School for the creation of a new park.

On the land it plans to purchase, the village will establish two ponds to address stormwater and flooding concerns, using money it already has in its budget for capital improvements.

The school district once planned to build a Pre-K-8 school on the site to accommodate 1,600 students, with the ability to expand.

Although village council approved the school in 2021, the project faced opposition from many residents, who raised concerns about its impact on traffic and the environment. The property at 20897 Three Oaks Parkway has a few acres of what has been described as "high- and medium-quality wetlands" on it.

The school’s main entrance would have sat off Three Oaks Parkway, north of Corkscrew Road, which nearby residents feared would have wreaked havoc on traffic.

After the school board no longer saw a need for the site, it deemed the land as surplus property.

The area often floods, especially during major storms, impacting residential neighborhoods and major roadways. Hurricane Irma was particularly harsh, causing closure of Three Oaks Parkway for a "considerable amount of time," said SteveSarkozy, village manager.

Road and neighborhood flooding got the attention of the Federal Emergency Management Administration, which changed its flood maps, following Irma, resulting in higher insurance rates for residents in several communities, including Villages at Country Creek, Rookery Pointe, Villagio and Copper Oaks.

"That has been hugely impactful to the communities, and all of the residents in those communities," Sarkozy said.

While looking at options to address the flooding, village staff learned of the school district's surplus land, and saw it as the most ideal solution, requiring less disruption than digging out a bypass, to deal with stormwater overflow, he said.

"The stormwater mitigation effort here is the prime objective. It's been engineered. We know that it will work," Sarkozy said.

After applying for a federal grant from FEMA to help fund the project, village staff is confident of receiving at least some federal dollars for it, he said, but they're unsure of the timing.

A 'good deal'

Councilman Jim Ward asked the city manager whether he thought the price for the land was a good deal, at roughly $217,000 an acre.

Sarkozy answered "of course," pointing out the cost per acre was lower than what the village has paid for other property, due to the opposition another developer would likely face, especially if it involved a rezoning of the site.

Councilwoman Lori Fayhee asked how much the new drainage system might impact the wetlands on the now-vacant site, but Sarkozy said it's too soon to know how much they'll be disturbed, as some digging will be required.

In his view, Councilman George Zalucki said the purchase and the planned improvements made "a lot of good sense."

"I look at it not necessarily as a cost, but an investment," he said. "An investment in our community that's going to help with flood mitigation."

Mayor Jon McLain agreed.

Once flooding is addressed, he pointed out it could help lower the insurance rates for residents living in the area, making a meaningful difference in their lives in another way.

"You know every dollar is really important," McLain said.

He described the opportunity for Estero to purchase the idle land as "pretty monumental," and pointed out the school district would also benefit financially, with the ability to use the money from the sale to address its other needs, from books to buildings.

A new park for recreation

At the same meeting Jan. 25, council approved an agreement to lease 54 acres of Estero High School's land to develop a joint use park and recreation center, and a related shared-used agreement, spelling out the village's responsibilities for operations and maintenance.

Under the agreement, the high school would get priority treatment.

The long-term partnership with the Lee County School Board will provide soccer, football and baseball fields, pickleball courts and walking trails, and connect to the village’s adjacent emerging entertainment district, off Williams Road.

"As a new community, we have huge needs for both active and passive recreational uses," Sarkozy said.

When Estero incorporated as a village in 2014, much of the community had already been built out, or the land claimed for development, so the opportunity to lease the land and work collaboratively with the school district presented a good alternative to provide more green and recreational space to residents, he said.

He noted few, if any, parcels are available of this size and would be costly to purchase.

"The only one that's really significant is on U.S. 41 and that's a hundred acres," Sarkozy said. "That's going for closer to a million dollars an acre. So, the likelihood of us ever being able to create enough land or buy enough land for recreational uses is almost nonexistent."

The lease with the school board is for 99 years, at $10 a year.

Under the agreement, the village would improve on what's already on the site and add to it. One of the planned additions is a new pickleball training center for Estero's students, with courts that could also be used by residents when available, such as on nights or weekends.

The village has agreed to invest $10 million in the property over five years, as well as to maintain what's on it, now, and in the future.

"We're thinking of this as our signature park for active recreation. Obviously, we have the 30 acres over at Corkscrew and 41. That's a preserve that has a different feel to it. This would be more active," Sarkozy said.

One of the visions is to offer youth sports and recreational programs, when courts and fields aren't in use by Estero High students. Offerings would likely include afterschool programs for younger kids.

"I'm very happy to see that this land will be used for a village park," said Vice Mayor Joanne Ribble. "We are in desperate need for a village park."

She pointed out the school district could have sold the property for multifamily housing, which could have netted it more money.

"Again, that's another section now that has been preserved, and we'll have it open to the entire village, which I am glad this happened," Ribble said.

If at any time the school district should want to sell the land, village attorney Robert Eschenfelder said Estero would have "first dibs" to buy it.

The hope is that the investments in the property, including the adjacent land, will more than pay for themselves, over time.

Planning for new park to start 'almost immediately'

Planning for the park property could start "almost immediately," Sarkozy said. Among the first improvements could be converting the existing football fields to artificial turf, at a cost of $1.2-to-$2 million, which would save on maintenance, and make them more playable, Sarkozy said.

He assured council that it would have ongoing involvement in "every phase of the development," for the park, including how the village maintains the property, and residents would have input, as well.

The mayor said it was a "big day" for Estero and the school system in advancing such a project, and he thanked everyone who made it happen and for working so hard on it, including the city manager and city attorney.

He emphasized the park won't just be for young people, but for "people my age," or seniors, too.

"It's important for people to get out of their HOAs, or their little comfort zone that they have in their home, for their own health and well-being," McLain said. "It's really important for folks to get out in a mixed environment. And what better way would it be then to go and watch soccer games, baseball games, and see the young people and think about the opportunities that they present to the village of Estero and for the country?"

Councilman Larry Fiesel described the lease and purchase agreements with the school board for the two properties as "very significant" for the recreational benefits. Moreover, he said, it should send an important message to residents.

"We read the newspapers. I get emails. We all get emails about we're just in the pocket of all the developers and we're just pushing development through the community and have no concern what the fallout of all this development is going to be," he said. "I think this sends a message that that's not the focus of our council. That we are putting a lot of open land not in the hands of developers, but we're keeping it in our control for the recreational value that it provides to the village of Estero and surrounding communities."

Ed Weil, who lives in Rookery Pointe, applauded the lease agreement, saying it would allow the village to provide safe soccer fields for youth programs, which are sorely needed.

He said the idea of the village taking over and improving upon what's now school-owned property is incredible.

"I think this is a major, major love event for the entire council, and everything that's going to happen here," Weil said.

He also praised council for its decision to purchase school property to address flooding.

"It makes a major statement for everybody on the council that you really care and you really, really want to make a difference," he said. "And God love you for it."

