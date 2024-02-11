Estero's new comedy club brings the laughs, a longtime dream for comic Larry Venturino

It's opening night at Estero's new comedy club, and the audience is cackling, snorting and guffawing in their seats.

They laugh at jokes about Bon Jovi tribute-band groupies. And getting heckled by your Asian dad. And the awesomeness of the Cameo song "Word Up."

And then they laugh at themselves, too, thanks to headliner RC Smith poking fun at audience members for his entire set.

"Only in Florida is the late show at 7:30!" he jokes with the largely silver-haired crowd. "We'll have you all home in time for 'Murder She Wrote.'"

RC Smith performs on opening night of Venturino's Comedy Club on Monday, Jan. 22, 2023, at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Estero.

Those laughs and grins? They're what Estero comic Larry Venturino has been dreaming about for years.

He's been making people laugh for a decade in Fort Myers, Naples and Marco Island (where he runs Venturino's Comedy Series at the Arts Center Theatre). And he tours comedy clubs all over the country, too.

Now he's making them laugh in his own comedy club ― Estero's first, he says.

"I've always had a vision of having a room in Estero," Venturino says. "I thought it would be kind of cool."

Venturino's Comedy Club: A modest start at Estero's Embassy Suites

Venturino's Comedy Club opened on Monday, Jan. 22, 2023, at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Estero.

At the moment, there's not much to Venturino's Comedy Club. It's set up in a banquet room at Embassy Suites hotel with just some chairs, sound equipment, a platform stage and a black-drape backdrop.

Even comedian Vien "ComicDoc" Phommachanh jokes about the less-than-fancy set-up. "Why am I in a shower curtain doing comedy?" he says with a smile.

On top of that, the club's only open Mondays and Tuesdays, at least for now. That lets Venturino continue to tour the rest of the week.

Larry Venturino hosts a comedy show on opening night of his new comedy club, Venturino's Comedy Club, on Monday, Jan. 22, 2023, at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Estero.

But Venturino sees this as a good start. Many comedy clubs started in hotels, he says. And who knows where this will lead?

"Hopefully, it's a success and we'll continue to build it from here," he says.

Comedy fans don't seem to mind the club's modest trappings on opening night Jan. 22. They're just there to laugh.

Vien "ComicDoc" Phommachanh performs on opening night of Venturino's Comedy Club on Monday, Jan. 22, 2023, at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Estero.

"I love it," says Jill Glessner of Bonita Springs, one of Venturino's friends attending the show. "It's great! We need more comedy."

Joshua Buck of Bonita Springs agrees. He's a big comedy fan and plans to be a regular at Venturino's.

"I try to see comedy two, three times a week," he says. "This is my fourth show this week."

Larry Venturino's growing comedy career

Larry Venturino hosts a comedy show on opening night of his new comedy club, Venturino's Comedy Club, on Monday, Jan. 22, 2023, at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Estero.

The comedy club is another step up for Venturino as his stand-up career continues to grow.

The former social worker played his first shows at Old Naples Comedy Club and later at Fort Myers' Laugh-In Comedy Café (now Snappers). He's now a full-time stand-up comedian and also owns a booking agency.

"I've always loved stand-up comedy and wanted to give it a shot," he says. "To be onstage, it was just a great feeling. … I was hooked."

Venturino's Comedy Club is in The Ibis Room at Embassy Suites by Hilton, 10450 Corkscrew Commons Drive, Estero. For tickets and more information, call 471-6911 or visit venturinoscomedyclub.com.

