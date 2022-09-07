Estes Park man arrested on accusations of child sex crimes

Editor's note: Resources for survivors of sexual assault are included at the end of this story.

An Estes Park man has been arrested after a yearlong investigation into possession and distribution of sexually explicit material involving children, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

The man had been under investigation since September 2021, according to a news release, when the sheriff's office received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children through the Colorado office of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The tip alleged that illegal images had been downloaded using an IP address associated with the home of 43-year-old Kevin Ryan, according to a news release. Investigators also said that they believe Ryan had sexual contact with a minor and it's possible that other victims exist.

A warrant was issued for Ryan's arrest in late August and he was arrested in Longmont on Saturday, Sept. 3, on multiple felony allegations related to child sex crimes, according to the news release. Investigators conducted a search of his home in Estes Park shortly after his arrest.

Ryan has been charged with enticement of a child, a Class 4 felony; internet luring of a child with the intent to exploit, a Class 4 felony; internet sexual exploitation of a child, a Class 4 felony; and attempted sexual assault of a child, a Class 5 felony, according to online court records.

Ryan remains in custody at the Larimer County Jail on a $45,000 bond. He is next scheduled to appear in court Sept. 15.

Anyone with information about this investigation can contact Investigator Justin Atwood at 970-498-5143 or Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 to remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a cash reward.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

Resources for sexual assault survivors in Larimer County

Here are community organizations in Larimer County that support survivors of sexual assault:

Alternatives to Violence: 970-669-5150 or alternativestoviolence.org

Sexual Assault Victim Advocate Center (SAVA): 970-472-4204 or savacenter.org. SAVA's 24/7 Rape Crisis Hotline can be reached at 970-472-4200

ChildSafe (for individuals and families who have experienced incest or child sexual abuse): 970-472-4133 and childsafecolorado.org

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Estes Park man arrested on accusations of child sex crimes