Estes Park man sentenced for drug, child porn possession

An Estes Park man has been sentenced to jail and sex offender-specific probation for possession of drugs and sexually explicit material involving children.

Kevin Ryan, now 44, pleaded guilty in September to internet sexual exploitation of a child, a Class 4 felony, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, a Class 1 misdemeanor.

In a court hearing Friday, Ryan was sentenced to 364 days in jail for the drug possession charges and 15 years of sex offender intensive supervised probation as part of a plea agreement. Four other charges were dismissed as part of that agreement.

Ryan was arrested in September 2022 after a nearly year-long investigation. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office said at the time of his arrest that it had received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that illegal images had been downloaded using an IP address associated with Ryan's home.

Judge Stephen Jouard said during Friday's sentencing hearing that investigators attempted to conduct a sting operation in this case, which involved an investigator communicating with Ryan online while posing as an underage girl.

Ryan's defense attorney Matthew Mulch said Ryan struggles with mental health issues and was self-medicating with illegal drugs, which is why law enforcement discovered a large amount of drugs in his home when he was arrested in September 2022. Ryan's drug use "significantly contributed" to the sex offenses in this case, Mulch said.

"I am very remorseful for the decisions I made that got me here," Ryan said.

Ryan's father told the judge that his son is "considerate, caring, kind and compassionate" when he is not under the influence of drugs.

The plea agreement in this case stipulated to a jail sentence in order to give Ryan time to stay sober, the prosecutor told the judge.

The prosecutor told the judge it was encouraging to hear Ryan is all of those things when he is sober, and the sentence stipulated to in the plea agreement was designed to give Ryan "significant time to get clean."

Jouard agreed that Ryan's drug use was a significant contributor in this case.

After Ryan completes his jail sentence, he will be placed on sex offender intensive supervised probation where he will be required to complete substance abuse, mental health and sex offender evaluations and treatment, abstain from drug or alcohol use and register as a sex offender.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Estes Park man sentenced for drug, child porn possession