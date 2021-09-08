An esthetician walks us through how to dermaplan at home

Dermaplaning is a treatment that uses a sharp blade to gently scrape off dead skin cells and vellus hair, or peach fuzz, to exfoliate and reveal smoother, brighter skin underneath. Attempting to dermaplane at home can seem daunting, which is why we called in master esthetician Claudia Colombo to walk us through the process. Claudia helps Insider producer Nico Reyes safely dermaplane her own face while also showing her how to give herself a mini at-home facial to keep her skin looking its best.